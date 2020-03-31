“There are very few monsters who warrant the fear we have of them” ~ Andre Gide
Coronavirus.
A month ago, it was “their” problem. Even as recent as days ago, coronavirus was fun entertainment on social media, but not anymore. Not now. In the past 24 hours, the infant coronavirus exploded into a full-grown toddler pitching a hissy fit and stomping on everyone in its path. Maybe it was the cancellation of major sporting events, or the president’s restriction on travel, or maybe it was the revelation that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were diagnosed with coronavirus and are under quarantine in Australia, I don’t know. Whatever the reason, today things felt different. They felt very reminiscent of the days immediately following the Sept. 11 attacks when the world changed and none of us knew what tomorrow was going to look like.
Yesterday it was their problem, but today it is our opportunity.
Opportunity?
Coronavirus has given us the opportunity to face and conquer some of our greatest fears. It is a strategic intersection in the life of our nation, our city, and in the life of each one of us. Will we rise above the hysterical fear which surrounds us, or will we cave into that fear and be paralyzed by the constant bombardment of worst-case scenarios?
I am a worst-case scenario person; I am. I know it, and my friends know it, too. In fact, for as long as I can remember, I have clung to fear as my “go-to” emotion whenever something unexpected happens. Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve been fearful. The list of things I worried about is long; The Cuban Missile Crisis, Communism, rabid bats, Vietnam War protests, the Vietnam War itself, the Cold War, rattlesnakes, nuclear annihilation, World War III, and the Y2K Bug.
I’ve played out “worst-case scenarios” ever since I was young because I grew up in a military world where worst-case scenarios were actually our reality. I’ve lived through them all but, unfortunately, I have also panicked through most of them as well. Fear got such a stranglehold on me that it actually distorted my experience of the events around me. How did that happen? How did I let fear change my perspective? How does fear control each one of us?
As the drumbeat of coronavirus has grown louder and louder in recent days, I have wondered which road we will take at this intersection. Will we choose fear, or will we rise up in courage to be a catalyst for hope in this global crisis?
Living in a scary world and constantly dealing with fearful things growing up, I created an inaccurate perceptual grid in my mind and in my heart. That grid was my gate-keeper, and it operated all the time, whether I knew it or not. Its purpose? To keep danger away from me. It sounds good, right? The problem? My perceptual grid of fear didn’t always accurately discern what was truly harmful to me. So, some of the time my grid caused me to draw irrational conclusions about what was presented.
How does that manifest itself in a situation like coronavirus? We have been fed nothing but worst-case scenarios for weeks and weeks on end. Thinking it’s better to prepare people for the worst, journalists and medical experts have turned up the volume on the most catastrophic possibilities we may face in this current crisis.
Will all of us experience the most catastrophic symptoms of coronavirus? No, we will not. So, why are we in a free-fall panic state?
People are panicking because they have allowed the worst-case scenario to become the sole experience they will endure. It’s not a healthy understanding of the facts. Actually, it’s not really rational either, but who wants to admit to being irrational? Forecasting only worst-case scenario outcomes is irrational because the worst-case scenario doesn’t happen every time. It’s important to be prepared for things, it is wise and vital to prepare. Having said that, we should not expect that the worst will happen to every person we know or to even to ourselves.
Worst-case scenario planning and worst-case scenario thinking are two totally different things. People who “plan” carry spare tires in their cars so they are ready “just in case” they have a flat tire; that’s rational. Having a flat tire is a real possibility in this world of rocks, screws, and other road scree. Fear-filled irrational “thinking” might buy a car and never drive it because it might get a flat. The difference between planning and thinking may seem subtle, but it is significant — especially when we’re talking about coronavirus.
Someone who is a worst-case scenario planner may have enough food, medicines, and supplies on hand for two weeks or so in case they are infected with coronavirus and are under quarantine. That’s rational; it’s appropriate. Worst-case scenario thinking might hoard those supplies, lie awake at night worrying about things that may never happen, or may experience physical symptoms of extreme anxiety (heart palpitations, shortness of breath, panic attacks, insomnia, etc.)
We all have grids. I don’t know what your grid is surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, but I do know that an inaccurate grid can incarcerate us in a prison of fear like it did me. It’s imperative that we construct a response to this outbreak that is based on truth, rather than on the emotional hype running amok in our country. So, it’s really important that we stop in the midst of this swirling chaos and ask the question my husband often asks me when I’ve gotten tied up in anxious knots, “What do we know?”
Not, “What do we feel?” but, “What do we know is true in this situation?” Finding the truth, the complete truth, will open the door to greater peace — which we all could use about now.
Donna A. Tallman is director of Women of Ministry at Northland Community Church in Monument. She is the author of “Considering Jesus” and “Destined for Excellence.”