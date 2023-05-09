William Sellmayer sought help after he couldn’t escape the depression and anxiety he experienced during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, even after he and many other students had returned to in-person schooling.

At first, Sellmayer was embarrassed he had to seek therapy and take anti-depressant medications to improve his mental health and return to a normal life but changed his thinking to believe willingness to seek help should be viewed as strength rather than a weakness. He now believes behavioral health treatment should be viewed the same way as treating other illness — without guilt or shame — which led him to turn his medication bottles into a strand of lights for his bedroom as a reminder.

“The truth is that reaching out for help is not a sign of weakness. In fact, I now view it as a strength and an admirable trait. Today, I am proud to say that I lean on therapy and antidepressants in order to be the best version of myself,” Sellmayer said in his application for The Gazette’s Best and Brightest scholarship. “I am eager to share my own journey with mental health to empower others going through similar experiences to advocate for themselves too.”

Sellmayer’s mental health struggle reinforced an already strong interest in medicine. He spent last summer participating in a 6-week program at Purdue University conducting research in antibiotic resistance and genomics, uncovering DNA mutations that caused the issue but he also realized human behavior also played a role and showing him that many problems are both scientific and social, requiring both scientific innovation and policy changes.

He also is involved in Discovery Canyon’s Future Health Professions Club and has volunteered in the Emergency Department of UCHealth Memorial Hospital’s North campus, which Sellmayer said taught him valuable lessons about treating patients with respect and empathy.

His experiences with hearing homophobic remarks and racially motivated behavior motivated Sellmayer to start a chapter in 2021 of No Place for Hate, an antibias program of the Anti-Defamation League for schools, to Discovery Canyon High School. While he faced opposition from some classmates, he felt it was important to “create a space where students of all backgrounds and identities can feel welcomed and connected with one another,” according to his application.

After debating whether to pursue a career in medicine or politics, he settled on becoming a family practice physician – likely in public health in an underserved area – after concluding that choosing a medical career doesn’t close the door to civic engagement through the political process. As a result, Sellmayer plans on enrolling in Brown University in the fall with a major in health and human biology and continuing to medical school after graduating.

Sellmayer “is a natural leader in the classroom, at the Speech and Debate podium, and in the IB (International Baccalaureate) Diploma Programme, and he uses this leadership to help others,” Michael Carpenter, coordinator of Discovery Canyon’s Language and Literature Department who also helped Sellmayer start the No Place for Hate chapter, said in her recommendation letter. “His achievements and reliability are complemented by a humility that separates him from the crowd.”