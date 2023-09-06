As we close out the dog days of summer, it is important to consider what keeps us healthy as we age. And increasingly, health experts say having a pet is good for us – especially for seniors. In 2017 The Human Society of the Pikes Peak region estimated Colorado Springs was home to 70,000 dogs, and that number has only grown in the past few years. Increasingly, people at or near retirement are welcoming more dogs and cats into their homes – or becoming “pet parents” as the Millennials coin it.

According to Michigan University’s Institute for Healthcare and Innovation’s 2019 National Poll on Healthy Aging, 55 percent of adults older than 50 in the United States report having a pet at home. While companionship is often cited as a top reason for having a furry friend, studies have found that pets offer older adults much more than that in the form of improved mental and physical health.

In fact, experts say that older adults with pets are more physically and socially active, have less stress, and even have lower blood pressure. Pets provide other intangibles, too. For example, because they live in the moment, pets can influence an owner’s attitude to do the same, which reduces the likelihood of developing depression. Pets also help older adults stay mentally sharp. A study spanning many years published by Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience found that pet ownership improved cognitive function in adults older than 50 and reduced their risk for dementia. According to Psychology Today, even non-pet owners can benefit from interacting with pets like therapy dogs. Petting a dog (or cat!) temporarily lowers blood pressure, promotes muscle relaxation, and increases serotonin and oxytocin in the body, two hormones associated with happiness and contentment. Spending time with therapy animals also helps reduce the amount of the stress hormone cortisol in the body.

When searching for a retirement community for yourself or a loved one, choosing one that is pet-friendly is a good idea. Many senior living communities recognize and embrace the positive impact pets can have on the health and well-being of their residents, even those who don’t have one. Bringing their best friend with them when they retire not only benefits pet owners, but it also gives a boost to the other residents they encounter too.

Elizabeth Girling is Vice President of Operations for WellAge Senior Living, which manages Jackson Creek Senior Living’s pet-friendly community in Monument. She has worked in senior living for years, including roles as assisted living director and executive director, and she is a certified Montessori Dementia Professional.