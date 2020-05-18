Rudolph Langley Salindong Tamayo was many things: a military man, a devout Catholic, a proud American and a proud Filipino, and, chief among them, a family man.
Tamayo, known to friends and family as “Rudy,” died at the age of 95 on April 29 from natural causes at his home in Monument, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his children: Rudolph Tamayo Jr. and his wife, Mary; Estrella Tamayo-Brown and her husband, Rick; Carmella Durbin and her husband, William; Laura Tamayo and her husband, Geoff; Chase; and Joni Tamayo-Wilson and her husband, Scott. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
He predeceased by his wife, Crispina “Cris” Tamayo (2005) and his son Andrew (1996).
Tamayo is remembered as a charitable man who went above and beyond for his family and for others, a principle guided by his strong Catholic faith.
“During his entire spiritual life, he was a devout Roman Catholic …” Tamayo’s son, Rudolph Tamayo Jr., read in his eulogy. “These beliefs provided a moral compass for his daily living, whether in the duties and responsibilities to his country, services to his community or the loving fulfillment of his marital and patriarchal duties.”
Before moving to Monument in 1992, Tamayo and his wife were both eucharistic ministers at Holy Family Church in Honolulu and became active at St. Peter Catholic Church in Monument after settling in Colorado.
“Mom and Dad were very fun-loving and prayer-loving, and they entrenched themselves in St. Peter’s,” said his daughter, Carmella Durbin. “They were exemplary, and they understood that life was about family, the church and education.”
Born on Dec. 4, 1924 in Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Philippines, Tamayo graduated at the age of 16 as high school valedictorian. His life changed when on Dec. 8, 1941, four days after his 17th birthday, Japanese bombers attacked the city — the beginning of World War II in the Philippines.
The Japanese soon occupied the islands and Tamayo began his studies at the school of medicine at the University of Santo Tomas, Manila with dreams of becoming a doctor. But after Tamayo was slapped three times for not bowing to a Japanese soldier posted at the university campus, he decided to fight back.
In his memoirs, Tamayo wrote: “I was then determined that nevermore shall it happen to me — so I joined a resistance group under the command of a Captain Chito Orosco of the Philippine army.”
From December 1941 to June 1945, Tamayo and his older brothers were resistance fighters until he and a friend signed up to serve the U.S. Navy in June 1945 before the Philippines were liberated in August that year. Tamayo enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Aug. 5, 1945.
While stationed in Hawaii, Tamayo met his bride to be. They married on Dec. 25, 1948.
Early in their marriage, Tamayo was on submarine patrols during the Korean War, and the family lived in San Diego before returning to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Tamayo enjoyed a 34-year military career, and was the first Filipino “to have ever worked in the immediate offices of the White House and the Executive Navy Department offices” when he was stationed at the Pentagon from 1958-1962. In the final years of his military career, from 1962-1975, Tamayo was again stationed at Pearl Harbor at COMSUBPAC (Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet) and later CINCPACFLT (Commander in Chief, US Pacific Fleet) headquarters.
He didn’t speak much about his experience in WWII or the Korean War, his children recalled, but he began writing those experiences down in his memoirs, which he dedicated to his family.
Tamayo “wanted to serve the country that liberated his country and he wanted to live in the country where his kids and their kids would not have to flee from the ravages and carnage of war,” Rudy Tamayo Jr. said. “His sense of patriotism and dedication of service to this country was surely ingrained throughout our family fabric.”
Tamayo’s youngest daughter, Joni Tamayo-Wilson, agreed. “(My father) was very proud of where he came from and was very proud of being an American. He really was making sure that none of his kids would have to see another ordeal of a war, and he made sure we were educated.”
“He knew that education would bring us more, and our parents wanted more for their kids,” said Estrella Tamayo-Brown, his eldest daughter.
All six of his children received college educations, and both Rudy Sr. and Cris pursued education throughout their marriage. Rudy Sr. earned a bachelor’s degree in 1962 and a master’s in 1980. His wife earned Registered Nurse credentials prior to their marriage and continued updating her nursing and hospital administration credentials. After he retired in 1992, Rudy Sr. also earned a graduate degree in personnel management at the University of Hawaii.
When he retired, Tamayo joined the U.S. Navy League and served as president of the Colorado Springs Council from 1995-1997. He was president of the Colorado State Council and president and national director of the Rocky Mountain Region Navy League, which included New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado. At St. Peter’s, Tamayo was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was often a guest speaker at schools across Colorado and the Philippines, as well as at the Navy League and the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps.
“When (my parents) chose to retire in Colorado, I felt as though I won a jackpot,” Durbin said. Now in Montana, Durbin and her family had been living in the Tri-Lakes when her parents retired. “I could get to know my parents as an adult and as friends.”
In his spare time, Tamayo enjoyed playing tennis, often playing with his daughter Joni. He learned soccer after watching his grandchildren play and was a fan of the U.S. Women’s National Team. He also expressed his love through cooking and baking, and is remembered for his “Grandpa’s Apple Pie.”
Tamayo was a devoted family man, one who enjoyed regular family picnics and reunions, his daughters recalled. Though he was a strict disciplinarian, he was also dignified, thoughtful, generous and widely respected, his family said.
“He taught us to work hard, stand up for yourself and never lose integrity. That kind of carries me through,” Joni Tamayo-Wilson said.