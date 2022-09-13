For as long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to help people. My family. Strangers. Coworkers. Anyone who needed it.
It took me a long time to realize that help comes in many forms, including to simply “be with” another person and what they’re going through.
To “be with” someone is to be respectful of them and their capacity to learn and to grow.
And it can be so darn uncomfortable.
When we hold space for another’s sorrow or discomfort, we must also make peace with our own.
We must believe that both of us are going to be OK, regardless of what happens.
This lesson keeps coming up for me in parenting and in life.
I used to think it was my job to make everything all right for my son and for everyone around me. If someone was upset, it was my job to fix it.
But, I now know my primary job is to listen and to “be with” my son and everyone else in my life.
It’s not my job to fix things, to make them better, or to decide what another person should do.
We all have to learn by experiencing the cause and effect that results from our actions. We alone can choose — and in turn learn — for ourselves.
What we really need to give to our kids, and our friends, and our families is our presence and our belief that, “It’s going to be OK,” regardless of what “it” is.
With my son, if I don’t believe he’s going to be OK, I can’t be with him in a moment of turmoil. I can’t bear it.
If I do believe the situation will be OK — that he’ll be OK and will make it through it — I can.
This gift of trusting, “It’s going to be OK,” arrived one morning a few months ago.
I remember feeling anxious about something — I can’t remember what — after dropping my son off at camp. Then, “It’s going to be OK,” popped into my head.
I felt suddenly relieved because that was what I most needed to hear. It was a way of “being with” myself.
I think this trust is what we need to carry us through the small and big struggles of life.
If we remember, “It’s going to be OK,” we feel grounded and capable and can use our thinking brains.
If we believe, “It’s not going to be OK,” the opposite happens. We panic and have trouble thinking straight.
Life is guaranteed to bring challenges.
And, to be with others during their challenging moments, we need to trust for them that, “It’s going to be OK.” If we do, they will feel it, and they will begin to trust it themselves. In the end, that’s all they really need from us. The rest is up to them.
Joanna Zaremba is a writer, wellness and mindset coach, and gardener. She helps people cultivate resilient bodies, minds, and gardens. She has lived in the Pikes Peak region since 2011. She can be reached through her website, joannazaremba.com.