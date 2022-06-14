My daughter’s college graduation took me out of Colorado, away from work and provided some much needed perspective.
Staying with friends in Boston, I was horrified to watch them run tap water for 10 minutes while they washed their dinner dishes. I meekly offered to buy them a plug for their sink, but they politely declined. Water is just not the precious resource for them that it is for us. They believe they have a never-ending supply that will never run out. I hope they are right.
I went for a hike on one of their few local trails. It was “nice,” but couldn’t compare to what we enjoy here, and take for granted. We look at the miles of trails just minutes away and can’t imagine running out of choices. Few of us can survive without water for more than three days and I would add that some of us can’t last three days without time in the forest or on a trail. We find it necessary for our physical and mental health. Perhaps that’s why Coloradans are some of the healthiest people in the country. We also relish our liquid beverages.
If Monument Preserve is one of your favorite hiking/biking destinations, be aware that Forest Service personnel are performing fire mitigation to reduce potential fuels. As a result most of the 715 Trail will be closed for the next several weeks. If you are looking for an alternative place to hike and bike, check out the new Santa Fe Open Space near Palmer Lake. Spruce Mountain, Lincoln Mountain, Fox Run Regional Park or the Pineries Open Space are other great choices in northern El Paso County and southern Douglas County.
With summer vacation looming, how do we get our graduates to put down their phones and get outdoors? How about the two of you volunteering for a trail project? Friends of Monument Preserve welcome volunteer support for trail maintenance on various Tuesday evenings during the summer months. Check their calendar for updates: fomp.org.
In Green Mountain Falls, they are seeking volunteers for their highly successful Trail Ambassador program. GMF also needs volunteer support for fire mitigation efforts. The Thomas Trail will be closed Tuesday–Friday between now and Aug. 12 for some much-needed fuels reduction. Volunteers will help carry the debris out of the forest. For more information contact the GMF town hall. To learn more about becoming an ambassador: gmftrailambassadors@gmail.com.
While in Boston, I enjoyed sharing stories about our Incline, ultra-marathons, new Summit House and our amazing Friends Groups. My eastern friends loved the photos of the recent snow.
With temperatures temporarily in the 90s and 100s, I would have traded the heat for a face full of snow.
Getting out of town helps you appreciate what you have. And when visitors see what we have, it sometimes convinces them that the Pikes Peak region is the place to live. That’s why we need to keep adding miles of trails, taking care of the trails we have and be judicious when using water.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.