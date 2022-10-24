Watching the Food Channel inspired me to write about our eating on the road this week.
Most people who traveled by train years ago would carry with them what we would call a picnic basket. There was no food sold on a train back then.
The train stopped regularly to take on water and coal, while they were doing this the passengers could eat in a railroad "eating house." Most of those had some pretty miserable food, so experienced travelers brought their own.
Fred Harvey of the Santa Fe developed good, quick food service. A few other railroads copied his system. When the first dining cars were built, they also used the Harvey system. Trains were getting bigger and carried more coal and water and did not need to stop as often, and this made the trip faster.
When the car was invented, that picnic basket came out again. Long-distance travelers would stop along the road and have their meals. Highway rest areas were packed with people stopping to eat three times a day. Little towns developed diners, and even grocery stores, to serve passing motorists. There were no fast food places ... yet.
I can remember traveling cross-country well before interstate highways. The first day we usually ate food we brought. We got up at the crack of dawn, maybe before, and did 100 miles before having breakfast, maybe at Limon. Lunch and sometimes dinner was out of the basket. There were no coolers ... yet. The next day, we'd stop in little cafes, and we might even hit a grocery store. When we got to our destination, a really good meal was usually appreciated.
As I travel, even today, I like to get off the interstate and look for a good local place to eat. Many towns still have them, but the fast food places have taken over. Years ago, as I recall, for a town to have a McDonald’s it had to have a certain population. I do not think that rule is in place anymore!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.