When I was growing up in Monument, one of the first things my family did when starting to pack for our annual family trip was to visit Monument Library. Our family car never needed a DVD player to keep us busy on vacations. The Sisters Grimm, Ranger’s Apprentice and Harry Potter were just a few of the book series that kept mine and my brother’s minds occupied on the 28-hour road trip to visit family on the East Coast. We’d finish reading our book, then trade with each other to read whatever novel or series the other was finishing up.
Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) wasn’t just a place we visited seeking entertainment for our family on long trips (and to probably save my parents’ sanity traveling with two young boys!), it was a staple in our lives. My mom and dad moved the family to Monument when I was approximately 8 years old. Mom would take us to the Monument Library once a week, and we would load up on books, movies and CDs. It was normal for my brother and I to bring home 30-40 books and devour them in a week.
Even at a young age, the library catalog system was easy enough that I could check out or put books on hold all on my own. However, access to books wasn’t the only thing that made the library feel like the best place to be. Whether it was puppies visiting the library to play with or craft workshops, there was always something fun and adventurous for a kid to do.
Once I transitioned from elementary to middle school, I found myself at the library daily. It was such a great place to do homework or read a book, and provided a safe place to hang out.
Eventually, I started volunteering at PPLD, helping support the summer reading program. There was nothing better than reading a bunch of books and being rewarded for completing the program; the prizes really motivated me to keep reading. Frankly, PPLD’s summer reading program (now known as Summer Adventure) is a big reason why I’m such an avid reader today.
My love of the library has only grown over time. When I was a kid, I loved the easy access to books, movies and CDs, and the fun library programs. However, today I’ve also grown an appreciation for the impact PPLD has on neighborhoods and families. Books aren’t necessarily the cheapest thing in the world. A new hardcover book will cost you at least $20. Without the library as a resource, many kids and adults might miss out on the joy of reading.
With its wide range of resources and services, the library makes it easy for families new to town to quickly plug in and integrate into a new community. However, what’s amazing is how accessible our library is today. I have three library-specific apps on my phone and can download books directly to my Kindle. I typically rotate through 15-16 books at a time. Our library is accessible to the entire community, regardless of whether you want to visit a location or if you simply want to check out a book from the convenience of home. And this is all available to residents at no additional cost, thanks to taxpayer support!
The library inspired my entire family to grow into avid readers. When I was growing up, it gave me a sense of place and community. If your family is just dipping your toes into what PPLD has to offer, I encourage you to start with its summer reading program (ppld.org/summer-adventure). After all, we’re never too old to be excited about earning prizes for completing a few good books!
Philip Riegert is a patron and former volunteer of Pikes Peak Library District. He grew up in Monument and used the local library often. If you want to read other stories from People of the Pikes Peak Region, visit ppld.org/people.