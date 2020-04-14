Editor’s note: This is a new weekly column series contributed by the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region and the El Paso County Public Health featuring a local medical perspective on COVID-19.
I’ve been a doctor for most of my life. It’s an incredible profession, one that’s allowed me the chance to connect with people, to make lives better, to help new people enter the world and to be there with others as they make their exit.
When I began working in the public health field 12 years ago, eventually becoming El Paso County Public Health Medical Director in 2018, it seemed a natural and necessary progression. Now I could help whole communities to be healthy instead of just my individual patients.
I knew it would be a demanding job, but I never expected this. None of us did.
Now, my days are spent cycling from one press conference to another, taking phone calls, navigating collaborations with partners, advocating for better policies and resources, or sitting alone at home in front of a computer. The news is mostly challenging. At times, the days can feel long and gray, and the weight on my shoulders heavy. Then my mind drifts, and I think about loss — lost lives, lost jobs, lost opportunities.
But the other day I looked out my window, and I noticed birds chirping in the maple tree outside my home, which had begun to bud. I smiled. Later, I went for a daily walk through my historic Colorado Springs neighborhood, the place where my husband and I chose to raise our kids, the home base for countless adventures. I notice the parents out with their children more now. The other day, I watched a dad pushing his little girl along on bike. Her eyes were huge with anxiety, her tongue clenched between her teeth, her hands gripping the quivering handlebars. And then she began to gain her balance, and her face broke out in a smile.
Another day, I saw a mom and dad out with their son, teaching him to shoot hoops. The kid must have been 12. I wondered how long the parents had been meaning to do this.
In the past, it seemed like there was never time for special moments like these. Now there’s all the time in the world.
These are hard times to be sure. But I have to believe this horrible disease is bringing out the best in us. I think of watching neighbors bring each other groceries. I think of the thousands of people who have given their time and money to help others. I think of health care workers who are laboring incredible hours to save the lives of strangers.
Walking a little farther, I turn the corner to see a woman sitting on her porch, playing a mandolin. A father stops pushing his stroller and stands to listen. The woman smiles. “This is dancing music!” she calls out, over the Celtic tune. And right there, father and child start a two-person dance party on a stranger’s front lawn.
Would this have happened before COVID-19? I don’t know. But I guess I like to believe that this disease that has taken so much from us — and will take so much more — might also help us see how lucky we truly all are.
It may look a little gray at times, but this is still a wonderful world.
Dr. Robin Johnson is El Paso County Public Health medical director.