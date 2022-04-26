When driving around Colorado Springs (really Colorado in general), I see quite a few vehicles with Texas license plates. With the low humidity, beautiful mountain scenery, and being relatively close, it isn’t surprising that Colorado is a popular destination for Texans to visit (and sometimes stay). So it may be a bit surprising I’m providing a reverse opportunity for Coloradans to visit Texas.
Texas is, of course, a huge state. Lots of opportunities to visit, whatever your interests. However, the Texas panhandle is not immediately apparent as being a destination of choice. If you’ve driven the route from Dalhart to Dumas to Amarillo to Lubbock, you know what I mean. (When I was in the Air Force we used to drive from San Antonio up to Colorado to visit family, so we got familiar with the drive.) Many times going that route and seeing how flat it is in areas, I never realized we were traveling close to a large canyon.
Not far from Amarillo is Palo Duro Canyon. Palo Duro is Spanish for “hard wood” due to the numerous juniper trees. According to the Texas State Park Interpretive Guide, Palo Duro Canyon is “ ... approximately 120 miles long, 600 to 800 feet deep, and is the second largest canyon in the United States. The canyon was formed less than 1 million years ago when an ancient river first carved its way through the Southern High Plains.”
Part of the canyon can be visited via Palo Duro Canyon State Park. From the entrance you can drive paved road for 16 miles. Quite scenic, there are opportunities for hiking, biking, horseback riding, picnicking and camping.
For the history enthusiast, Palo Duro figures prominently in Texas history. The final campaign against the Southern Plains Indians is known as the Red River War, conducted 1874-1875. A critical battle of the war took place in the canyon. Very briefly, Kiowa, Cheyenne and Comanche encampments were in the canyon where they thought they were safe. Col. Ranald S. Mackenzie led the 4th U.S. Cavalry into the canyon to attack the encampments. Very little loss of life ensued, but devastating to the Native Americans was Mackenzie’s capture and destruction of both the encampments and the horses. He captured about 1,400 horses and, after keeping some and giving some to his Tonkawa scouts, he had the rest, about a thousand, killed. (Interesting that the famous George A. Custer got a lot of publicity, but then got his command annihilated at the Little Bighorn in 1876. Not many have heard of Mackenzie, but he was tough, effective and didn’t get his command killed. Both Custer and Mackenzie had stellar Civil War records.)
Another figure in Texas history associated with the canyon is Charles Goodnight. Legendary as a cattle driver and rancher, Goodnight and John Adair established the JA Ranch in the canyon. (In the mini-series “Lonesome Dove,” the character played by Tommy Lee Jones is roughly based on Goodnight.) A good book for reference is “Empire of the Summer Moon” by S.C. Gwynne. Also, look up “Comancheria.”
Palo Duro Canyon is about 25 miles southeast of Amarillo. Go south on FM 1541 and then east on Texas 217. See tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/palo-duro-canyon for details.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. Contact Doug at doug@historytoursamerica.com.