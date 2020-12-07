Over the course of the last 10 years, I’ve had many face-to-face interviews and casual conversations with Palmer Ridge football coach Tom Pulford. Ever the optimist, Pulford usually calls it as he sees it.
Such was the case following Friday’s 42-6 loss to Loveland in the Class 4A state championship game at Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl at CSU-Pueblo.
“Loveland came out and executed a game plan really well,” Pulford told me moments after congratulating the Loveland coaching staff and players on their win. “I don’t think field position helped our cause. We just have to get better blocking and tackling. We’ve been in moments like this before and this one didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to.”
Palmer Ridge’s offense was marred by five interceptions, a lost fumble and two turnovers on downs.
Loveland used its vaunted running attack to move up and down the field with ease. The Indians never attempted a pass and punted just once.
“Loveland exposed us,” Palmer Ridge junior receiver Anthony Costanzo told me as he walked to the locker room for Pulford’s postgame speech. “They took advantage of pressuring our young ‘O’ line. They doubled the receivers. It’s almost as if they knew what we were doing the whole time.”
If you were at the game, watched the broadcast or read newspaper accounts of the title tilt, you don’t need many more facts to know that it was Palmer Ridge’s most lopsided loss since a 55-6 thrashing at the hands of Discovery Canyon during Week 4 of the 2016 season. A week earlier, Lewis-Palmer defeated Palmer Ridge 51-9. I was at both of those games and they were not pretty for the Bears.
Over the course of his football career and most of his adult life, Pulford has faced adversity in ways few of us can even begin to comprehend. Several years ago, in this very paper, I shared his story about his fight with Bipolar II disorder. He was honest in telling me his story. He was even more passionate about his desire to help others dealing with similar issues.
Pulford felt so strongly about giving people helpful tools to deal with the highs and lows of life that he set up a nonprofit called “Take Charge.” He ran several events and brought in high-profile professionals and coaches from around the country to address youth with many of the stigmas associated with mental illness.
Two years ago, Pulford experienced a manic episode that caused Palmer Ridge officials concern for his well-being. He was asked to step aside from his day-to-day duties at the school while he sought the proper help. He shared his story with me, and I again shared it with you.
Thanks to his strong relationship with God, his wife Ali, their kids Eli and Natalie, medications and his desire to speak into the lives of his football players and coaches, Pulford and those around him have experienced an authentic man who is well-examined and well-explored.
Trust me when I tell you that as heartbreaking as his team’s one-sided loss to Loveland, nobody internalized it more than Pulford. But rather than dwell in the moment, he quickly used it as a teachable experience.
“It’s great to have mountain top moments in your life, but you grow more in the valleys,” Pulford said. “We’re going to find ourselves in a valley. We’re going to get to work. We’re going to grow.”
As I watched the game from various locations — field, press box and stands — I couldn’t help but think about the many ups and downs I’ve experienced during my lifetime. On Oct. 12, I underwent a second double spinal fusion surgery. The hope was that the surgery — can you believe it has cost upwards of $750,000 so far? — would correct many of the debilitating pain issues — mostly nerve — I’ve been dealing with for the last 15 years.
While the back surgery has been deemed successful — so far — the issues surrounding my delicate right hip have surfaced in a very ugly and painful way.
As many of you know, I was in a terrible one-car accident on Feb. 17, 2018, near my home in northwest Colorado Springs. My right pelvis was destroyed. It was rebuilt two days later during a seven-hour surgery. Fourteen months later I underwent a total hip replacement. Today, I am not able to walk without the aid of a device and am looking at a second hip replacement — hopefully very soon — that will also involve more reconstruction.
I don’t have time to feel sorry for myself. I try to stay in the present, believe that God has a great plan for me and trust that my surgeon has my best interests at heart.
Like the ups and downs of football, life comes at us hard sometimes. Pulford and his Palmer Ridge players won’t likely forget the horror of a disappointing loss to Loveland. But many more life lessons can be learned.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.