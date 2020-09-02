The Palmer Ridge boys and girls cross-country teams won their first races of the season Aug. 22 at Rampart.
The Bears’ boys won their six-team race with 31 points. Palmer Ridge had five of the top 11 finishers. Junior Colby Schultz finished third with a time of 16 minutes, 48.70 seconds. Teammate’s Lucas Bossinger, a freshman, was fourth (17:08.70), while senior Nate Lee, a senior, was fifth (17:22.40).
The Palmer Ridge girls won their race with score of 30 points. All five Bears’ runners finished in the top eight.
Palmer Ridge’s top female runners were senior Maren Buseth (4th, 20:16.40), senior Nichole Smith (5th, 20:53.20) and junior Melanie Sauter (6th, 21:07.10).
Lewis-Palmer senior Aubrey Surage won the girls race with a blazing time of 19:12.30. Teammate Jade Allen, a freshman, was second (19:39.40).