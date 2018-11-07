“Seven more days.”
That’s a battle cry you often hear around Palmer Ridge football circles. The Bears are hoping they get three more “seven more days” as the postseason party gets set to begin.
“We’re always looking at what we can do next, what we can do better,” said Palmer Ridge junior slot back Deuce Roberson, who has 13 touchdowns this season scored in four different ways. “We look back seven weeks ago, and we were sitting at 1-2. That’s something we’re not used to. So, we put everything behind us and focused on, ‘What can we do to get better?’”
Palmer Ridge, the defending Class 3A state champion, is riding a seven-game winning streak as the state playoffs approach. The Bears are the No. 4 seed in this year’s 16-team tournament. Palmer Ridge (8-2) will host No. 13 Pueblo South (5-5) in a first-round game that will be played on Saturday, Nov. 10, at Don Breese Stadium in a 1 p.m. start.
Palmer Ridge and Pueblo South met earlier this season on Sept. 21 with the Bears blowing out the Colts – the defending 4A state champions – 45-14 at Don Breese.
“It’s not, ‘Let’s go win state,’” Roberson said. “It’s, ‘Let’s go get seven more days with each other.’ The rewards of seven more days, seven more days turn into a state championship. That’s our ultimate desire at the end of the season.”
Palmer Ridge will be joined in the 3A playoffs by Central Conference foes and Tri-Lakes area rivals Lewis-Palmer and Discovery Canyon.
No. 15 Lewis-Palmer (6-4) will travel to No. 2 Pueblo East (8-2) for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Nov. 9. No. 7 Discovery Canyon (8-2) will host No. 10 Frederick (8-2), also on Saturday at District 20 Stadium at 1 p.m.
“It’s one snap at a time, one play at a time,” said Lewis-Palmer senior tailback Evan Walsh, who has rushed for 1,395 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. “I believe we can play with anybody in the state.”
If Lewis-Palmer and Discovery Canyon both win, they would play each other in the quarterfinals. Lewis-Palmer defeated Discovery Canyon, 30-27, on Oct. 20.
Palmer Ridge is on a major roll as the playoffs begin. Over its last seven games the Bears beat opponents by an average score of 47-5.
“We go into every week and that’s our most important game,” said Palmer Ridge senior quarterback and University of Colorado-commit Ty Evans, who has passed for 1,945 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. “A lot of people think that is an over-used cliché. But in this program, we live it out and play it out.
“This senior class, really all of us, bring so much intensity every single practice. We’re not out there to mess around. We’re not out there to goof off for two hours. We’re there to put in the work and get better.”
Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford said the Bears’ team camaraderie is evident.
“I believe that the relationships on this team and the love they have for one another means a lot to these young men,” he said. “The opportunity to be together for seven more days is all we can ask, anybody could ask for this time of year.”
Thomas Jefferson (8-2), a fourth team from the Central Conference, also made the playoffs and is the No. 11 seed. That means that one-quarter of the playoff teams are from the same league.
“I think we played in a pretty tough league,” Pulford said with a smile.