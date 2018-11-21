Palmer Ridge is one win away from competing for a second consecutive state football championship.
The Bears moved a step closer to that goal Saturday with a dominating 51-14 victory over previously undefeated Harrison in an Ice Bowl-like Class 3A quarterfinals playoff game at Don Breese Stadium.
“All this week we were focused on winning this one and now we get to practice with each other over Thanksgiving break, which is pretty awesome,” said Palmer Ridge senior defensive end and Colorado State University commit Aidan Cullen.
Next up for the Bears is No. 1 seed Palisade on the Western Slope. Game time is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.
“As far as it being an away game, we’re treating it like a business trip,” Cullen said with a grin as ice formed on his jersey during the post-game celebration against Harrison. “It’s not a vacation. We’re going up there and playing football. We will enjoy it because we’re with each other.”
Before the No. 4 Bears (10-2) could focus on Palisade (11-1) they had to get by No. 5 Harrison (11-1). Following a Panthers’ punt on their opening possession, Palmer Ridge needed all of 16 seconds and two plays to go 60 yards for a touchdown. Senior Charlie Deeds hauled in a 23-yard strike from senior quarterback Ty Evans as a freezing rain fell.
The Bears built a 37-7 halftime lead.
“The game plan was to go out there and kick (Harrison’s) butt,” said Palmer Ridge senior defensive tackle Jacob Dillon with a huge smile. “
The moisture, coupled with a consistent wind, made the temperature feel like 16 degrees.
The conditions didn’t seem to have that much of an effect on Evans, who threw four touchdown passes (two others were dropped in the end zone). The University of Colorado-bound Evans also ran for two scores. He has whopping 42 combined passing and rushing touchdowns this season.
Evans said he is looking forward to the matchup with Palisade.
“They’re a hard-hitting team and they’re physical,” said Evans, who accounted for 50 combined passing and rushing touchdowns in 2017 over 14 games while being names the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year. “It’s going to be a fun game. I’m excited to go up there and excited to play them for the chance to go to the championship game.”
Palmer Ridge and Palisade met in the semifinals last Nov. 25 at Don Breese Stadium. The Bears won 28-14, but the game never seemed that close.
Palisade is coached by Joe Ramunno, the brother of former Lewis-Palmer football coach Tony Ramunno.
The Bulldogs are an option team. The offense is centered around junior quarterback Cam Tucker, who has more than 1,500 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. He has passed for 600 yards and six touchdowns.
In last year’s game with Palmer Ridge, Tucker had 108 yards rushing and no touchdowns, and was 0-for-5 passing.
“Their whole offense is very disciplined,” said Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford. “They come off the ball well and they are well coached.
“Last year’s game was very close and we expect the again this week.”
Palmer Ridge will travel to Palisade on Friday and settle into a hotel.
PUEBLO EAST 42, DISCOVERY CANYON 0
PUEBLO — The Thunder’s season came to a crashing end with a loss to the No. 2 seed Eagles (10-2) in a Class 3A quarterfinals playoff game at Dutch Clark Stadium.
Since 2012, Discovery Canyon (9-3) is 5-1 against Pueblo East in the regular season and 0-5 in the postseason.