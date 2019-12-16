The question of whether the championship era is over for the Palmer Ridge football program has been tossed around since the Bears won their third consecutive Class 3A state championship. Next season, Palmer Ridge is moving back to 4A, where it played from 2012-15.
“Nobody comes to Palmer Ridge and expects anything to be handed to them,” said Bears’ senior slot back Deuce Roberson at last week’s assembly celebrating the latest state football championship. “We all compete for what we have. We’re not just playing to win games. We’re playing to make each other better.”
On Dec. 7, the Bears soundly defeated Pueblo South, 35-13, for the title. Just two years ago, Pueblo South won the 4A state championship, so the Bears have proof they can compete with the best 4A has to offer.
“We know that there’s going to be some things that are going to be different for us in terms of our league,” said Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford. “One of the good things about going to back to 4A is that we have some familiarity with some of those programs.”
Palmer Ridge has a combined 38-4 since the start of the 2017 seasons when their impressive run began. Two of those losses are to Pine Creek, this year’s 4A state champion.
Pine Creek is not on the Bears’ 2020 schedule, but plenty of teams from this year’s 4A playoff bracket will be lining up opposite Palmer Ridge next fall. They include Pueblo West, Ponderosa and Montrose. The rest of the Bears’ schedule includes Pueblo East (3A state champs from 2015-17 and state runner-up 2018), Mesa Ridge, Lakewood, Air Academy, Heritage and Vista Ridge.
“If this team does end up playing Pine Creek again next year they have to work hard and stay motivated and stay dedicate to the process,” said Bears’ senior two-way lineman Ky’a Martin. “We played tough games against them, but it just wasn’t our time yet.”
Martin, fellow lineman Cody Bruce and a host of other Bears from this year’s team were freshmen on the last Palmer Ridge team to lose a postseason game. That came in the quarterfinals of the 2016 3A state playoffs, a 28-24 loss to Mead. Palmer Ridge led by 10 points in the fourth quarter but could not hold on.
“Those seniors on that team were the biggest role models of my life.” Bruce said. “They hurt after that loss, but they set an example of how hard you have to work to get something you want. They didn’t win it all that year, but they helped pave the way for us to come back next year as sophomores and get the job done.”
Pulford and his coaching staff have already begun the process of trying to fill holes left by this outstanding senior class. Most of the skilled position players should return next season, including junior quarterback Luke McAllister, junior wide receivers Kaden Dudley and Marcellus Reed, and sophomore wide receiver Anthony Costanzo.
“Up front is where we really have to invest in the kids that we have and help prepare them for their opportunity,” Pulford said.