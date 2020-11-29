For the fourth time in four seasons, the Palmer Ridge High School football team will play for a state championship when they face Loveland in the Class 4A finals Friday in Pueblo.
The Bears’ rise to the top of the Colorado prep football world may not be unprecedented, but it certainly should serve as a blueprint for the other 275 programs in the state.
Palmer Ridge didn’t arrive here by accident, luck, good fortune or breaking the rules. Bears head coach Tom Pulford has been with the program since its inception in 2007. He was an assistant under Monte Gutowski for five seasons before taking over the reins in 2012.
Palmer Ridge was 2-8 in Pulford’s first season, their first in 4A. Palmer Ridge made the jump to 4A after back-to-back 3A playoff appearances. The Bears lost in the first round of the postseason in 2010 and 2011 and had a combined record of 13-9 during those campaigns. It was an exciting time to be covering Palmer Ridge as a sportswriter in those days when the Bears were a run-first team.
Palmer Ridge improved to 5-5 in 2013, winning five of their final six games. The next season the Bears moved from the Foothills Conference to the tougher Pikes Peak Conference and improved to 6-4. The season ended with a 48-14 loss to eventual state-champion Pine Creek. The Eagles were 14-0 that fall.
Pulford was constantly tinkering with his offense. By 2014, junior Isaiah Sanders emerged as a legitimate passer, throwing for 1,492 yards and 13 touchdowns. His backup, sophomore Cooper Weiss, passed for 352 yards and five touchdowns. “Quarterback U” was officially born.
By relying heavily on the pass, Palmer Ridge was able to expose opposing teams’ weaknesses in the secondary. Pulford and his squad used the pass to set up a highly effective running game. In 2015, with Sanders fully unleashed — he passed for 3,176 yards and 32 touchdowns (he also ran for 814 yards and 15 touchdowns) — Palmer Ridge went 8-4. They defeated Dakota Ridge in the first-round of the playoffs for the program’s first-ever postseason victory. The Bears’ season ended with a 20-14 heartbreaking overtime home loss to Windsor in the quarterfinals.
I talked with Pulford, Sanders and senior wide receiver Bailey Rosenstrauch after that game. They were bummed out, for sure, but they knew that better things were ahead for the program.
Palmer Ridge dropped back down to 3A in 2016 and went 8-2 in the regular season with sophomore Ty Evans leading the team at quarterback. He passed for 3,130 yards and 30 touchdowns. But the No. 6 seeded Bears were stunned in the first round of the playoffs by Mead, losing 28-24 at Don Breese Stadium. There were considerably more angry faces donning Palmer Ridge navy blue and gold colors than those with tears running down their cheeks. That very day, Pulford, his coaching staff and players, vowed that they would never again lose a game — as the better team — with so much riding on the line.
They have kept their word.
Since the start of the 2017 season, Palmer Ridge teams have a combined record of 43-4. They are 15-0 in the postseason during that span, winning three consecutive 3A state championships from 2017-19.
The Bears were notified in the fall of 2019 that they would be moving back to 4A for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The move up has gone seamlessly — for the most part — as Palmer Ridge is 6-0 heading into this week’s title tilt with Loveland. The No. 2 seeded Bears have outscored their opponents 248-46, including a dominating first-round playoff victory over No. 7 Pine Creek by a 32-7 count. Pine Creek, as many of you know, is the defending 4A state champ.
Bears senior quarterback Luke McAllister — he is expected to formally sign his national letter of intent with Division I Colorado State University sooner than later — has passed for 1,646 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. In 2019, his first as a starter, McAllister passed for 2,647 yards and 28 touchdowns in 12 games.
I saw both of Palmer Ridge’s playoff games this season — they defeated a gritty Fountain-Fort Carson squad 28-12 last Saturday — to earn the right to play No. 4 Loveland at CSU-Pueblo’s Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl in a 6 p.m. tilt on Friday. Few high school teams get to play games in early December. Palmer Ridge is making a habit of it.
The Loveland Indians — I hope they never change their mascot — are 8-0. Loveland, which knocked off No. 1 Dakota Ridge in the semis, has outscored its opposition 297-107. The Indians are a run-first team. They’ve scored 33 of their 39 offensive touchdowns on the ground. I suspect the Palmer Ridge coaching staff will have a solid game plan to keep Loveland’s run game contained. Last weekend, facing Fountain-Fort Carson’s mighty Q Jones, Palmer Ridge was able to basically shut down the super tailback.
Loveland has a rich football history. The school has won seven state championships, with the most recent being in 2014 when they smashed Skyline in the 4A finals, 62-14.
One of my roles is to remain unbiased. But I certainly will be rooting for Palmer Ridge — I plan to be at the game in person — when they take on Loveland. I’m mostly pulling for Pulford. Win or lose, this game represents more than just the 2020 players and season. The dedication and sacrifices made by previous players, coaches and support staff have laid the groundwork for where the Palmer Ridge program is today.
Go Bears!
