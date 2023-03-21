The School District 38 Bearbotics 4068 team is riding high after capturing two highly coveted awards in the 2023 Utah Regional First Robotics Competition held March 2-4 in Salt Lake City.

Palmer Ridge High School and Lewis Palmer High School comprise the all-district team who led the #4 Playoff Alliance to the semifinals in which 44 robots from nine states participated, and secured the General Motors-sponsored “Industrial Design Award,” a top engineering award and a first for the team.

Also, PRHS Junior Keira Griffin received the “Dean’s List Finalist” award presented to individual students — another team first.

“Since Bearbotics is an extracurricular engineering program, we’re proud of this achievement and recognition,” Head Coach Mike Hinkle said of the award. Of Griffin’s recognition, Hinkle said, “This is the highest honor awarded to individual students in FIRST Robotics, and the first achievement of this kind for a Bearbotics student.”

Bear necessities

Bearbotics is a high-challenge high-achievement applied Science, Technology. Engineering and Math program that serves high-school students in Lewis Palmer School D38. The program provides a competitive outlet for students seeking to develop real-world STEM skills and knowledge before entering college or heading to an in-demand manufacturing job.

FRC combines the excitement of sport with the rigors of science and technology, and gives high school students the opportunity to work and create together to solve a common problem.

According to Hinkle, Bearbotics is a year-round competition during which students build critical competitive skills. Each year on the first Saturday of January, the rules for the new robotics game are published for all FIRST Robotics teams worldwide.

“There are no plans, no designs, no suggestions — just the rules about how the game will be scored, and a few limitations on what robots can do. We immediately launched into the analysis, ideation and design steps, knowing that 7.5 weeks later we would be in our first competition and wanted our robot to work very well for that,” Hinkle said.

“This year’s game had a devilishly-difficult scoring object, the slippery yellow traffic cone, so we spent a lot of time prototyping different methods and material for grabbing it and getting it under control. Two weeks into the project we had Decision Day when students presented their best ideas for robot structure and mechanism.”

Hinkle said the team voted to decide which plan to follow and focused on specific engineering objectives and designs. The next big stages are Computer Aided Drafting, fabrication using Computerized Numerical Control milling and exotic materials printed on 3D printers.

The programming team works to leverage the new robot control scheme that enables the robot to know exactly where it is at all times on the competition field. Everything must be wired together and control systems installed since the robot control and communication system is complex.

Student drivers (when two team members drive the robot except for the initial autonomous period when the robot moves and acts on its own) need time to learn how to control this complex machine and score quickly and efficiently.

“We did well this year, building a complex and capable robot more than 95% mechanically and electrically complete, and extremely reliable and robust,” Hinkle said.

The team’s biggest challenge was mastering the new robot localization scheme based on April Tags and new camera technology. “We can use this to advantage to improve robot scoring efficiency significantly. We had it prototyped early in the season, but with all the time pressure it did not transfer well to the competition robot,” Hinkle said.

Overall, the team played 16 matches that counted (plus 8 in practice to prepare) and 12 matches were in the qualification rounds, and four in the playoffs where the team reached the event semi-finals. The team’s best individual performance was in its 10th qualification match, the Q67 in the event records.

“Plus, FRC matches are always played by multiple robots together – it’s never 1-on-1 – and our partner robots in that match worked together with us very well. It really feels good to the students (and mentors!) when the robot works this well,” Hinkle said.

While the core focus of Bearbotics is engineering and technology, students also get experience in leadership, communication, project and business management, teamwork and applied creativity in a supportive. environment with extensive access to local professionals for mentorship.

FIRST robotics programs across the nation boast that nearly 99% of students’ teamwork skills increase, and more than 90% of students express an interest in attending college according to its website.

Griffin said Bearbotics is an amazing opportunity for creativity, mental growth and career field preparation.

“It has given me the perspective and experience that has prepared me for a career in electrical engineering,” she said.

For junior Ruby Pearlman, competing in FRC provided an opportunity to collaborate on an engineering project and observe how other teams solve problems.

“Everyone helps other teams learn and cheers them on, so the environment really inspired me to keep improving,” she said.

Sophomore Matthew Neptune said Bearbotics and FRC allow him to participate in something that reflects his future pursuits.

“Competition especially, makes robotics more interesting to be a part of as well as giving it an increased level of challenge,” he said.

Sophomore Adonis Kolasinski added, “Going to Utah was a great learning opportunity for me and inspired me to strive harder, achieving even more for next competition. I enjoy learning skills that will help me in future careers.”

Hinkle said the opportunity to learn about the robot and make improvements through the competitive season is one of the best things about FIRST Robotics projects.

“We learned we want our robot to do certain things faster, and to have the full array of programmed capabilities we originally envisioned. The array of FRC robotics teams in Colorado is very capable and competitive. We know we must up our game to be a contender at the next event,” Hinkle said.

Bearbotics will now compete in the Colorado FRC Regional March 23-25 at the University of Denver.

It will be the team’s last chance to qualify for the FIRST Robotics World Championship.

“Regardless (how we do), we have upped our game in many different ways and prepped very well for the Colorado Regional,” Hinkle said. “So we have a hopeful chance.”