Be nice to the waitstaff at your local restaurant.

I was at an area pancake house this past week. I had just ordered and was enjoying a little leisure and reading the newspaper. Then a woman at the table next to me told her waitperson:

“I don’t like anything on your menu. Give me a turkey, bacon avocado with tomatoes and lettuce and NO mayonnaise. Did you hear me? NO mayonnaise.”

When I say “told,” I’m being nice. She was angry. She was accusatory. She was mean.

And by the way, how do you go into a pancake house and not like anything on the menu? It’s a pancake house. You know going in pretty much everything that’s on the menu. If you don’t like any of those things, don’t go there.

But back to our charming patron. As the waitperson struggled to find something similar on the menu so the necessary substitutions could be made to fulfill the request, she shouted again:

“No! Give me what I ordered! Turkey, bacon avocado with tomatoes and lettuce and NO mayonnaise!”

When her order arrived, she demanded in the same tone: “This isn’t enough avocado! Get me more avocado.”

While eating, she continued to be classy by belching loudly.

I left before the woman did, so I have no idea whether she objected to the price of her sandwich. I suspect she did.

Her behavior reminded me of my mother-in-law, who is a smart, kind (albeit very assertive) person anywhere but a restaurant. At an eatery, she turns into the woman at the pancake house. She’s rude to the staff and absolutely MUST send the waitperson back for a side of ranch, mayo, ketchup or special sauce — none of which she will actually use. She’s an endless litany of special requests. Ironically, she waited tables at Denny’s for years, which makes me think she should know better.

She should know better because the waitstaff and kitchen crew are people, too. And when people get treated poorly, they sometimes retaliate.

My wife taught in high schools for years. One of her former students, who worked nights at a fast-food burger joint, told her that for particularly rude customers, they would sometimes “accidentally” drop their bun on the floor. Worse, he confessed that they once hocked up a loogie on a burger and hid it under some ketchup.

Now most waitstaff would never do such a thing, but a rare few will. And how can you be certain your server is a nicer person than you are?

An article from Buzzfeed compiled some anecdotes from restaurant workers on the topic. There is no shortage of tales of revenge from restaurant workers, some even grosser than the loogie.

So even if you can’t be nice for the sake of the people around you, do it for your own sake. Rudeness can be penalized.

You may feel powerful. You may feel vindicated. You may even feel justified.

You also may have eaten someone’s booger.