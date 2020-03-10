I may not use all the art techniques of other mediums in my own work but I do enjoy experimenting with other media. Since my glass work is basically collage it doesn’t matter how or what I am collaging. I always manage to discover a new design idea, color combination or subject matter.
I wanted to learn more about the latest rage in painting pigments known as alcohol inks. I could have gone to the store, bought all the supplies and watched hours of Youtube videos but I learn better from an expert.
Fortunately, we have an expert right here in the Tri-Lakes area: Claudia Dimidik, whose studio is in Woodmoor.
I attended one of Claudia’s workshops, where no experience was necessary and there was no right or wrong. My kind of workshop! She demonstrated the different colors and applicators and tools to manipulate the pigment and I was fascinated. I can’t draw at all but I do love color and these inks delivered it. I was very happy with my abstracts, which looked like colorful hydrangeas, and was mesmerized to watch the landscapes; still lifes and realistic forms appear when Claudia demonstrated the techniques of a pro.
Claudia is a natural at this, of course. She is an art teacher at Palmer High School in Colorado Springs so she is knowledgeable at many art forms, styles and techniques. She is also skilled at encouraging beginners in this and other art forms. She also teaches Batik on silk, a very fun and economical workshop, so if alcohol inks aren’t your thing you could try your hand at Batik!
Your chance to play at Claudia’s studio is coming up! She will be offering very economical workshops on both Batik and alcohol inks on April 4 and 18 in her Woodmoor studio. Reserve your spot for one of these fun and enjoyable classes. All the information you need is on her website, pictureithome.com/workshops.
Claudia shows her work at The Commonwheel Artist’s Co-op (commonwheel.com) in Manitou Springs and you will also have the opportunity to visit her studio on the Tenth Annual Front Range Open Studio tour weekend, Sept. 12 and 13 (frontrangeopenstudios.com).
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.