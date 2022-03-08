I am mutts about basset hounds and am considering buying one after our aging Black Labrador Retriever, Sadie, checks in to that great big dog house in the sky.
And why shouldn’t we consider these sad-eyed, happy-go-lucky canines as a family member? Basset hounds are friendly, outgoing and playful dogs, tolerant of children, devoted to families and are famous for their stubborn nature. Add to that their ridiculously long ears, husky-throated bark and lovable personality, and you have the perfect family pet.
I remember when I was boy how this one friendly basset hound periodically wandered into the neighborhood seeking to play with whomever gave it attention. We played with the dog for hours, laughing hysterically as it tripped over his ears while chasing us.
In 1989, Peggy bought me a female basset hound puppy for Christmas. I opened the package as the puppy, green bow wrapped around her neck, spilled out on to the kitchen floor like potatoes rolling out of its sack. She was a beauty with black, dark brown and white markings. I named her Ginger.
In time our Basset brood grew in size. We bought a male, Sebastian who, with Ginger, produced our mild-mannered lemon Basset, Sandy. She and another male Basset, Eeyore (from “Winnie the Pooh” fame), produced Nutmeg, for whom I named my email address.
Playfulness knew no limits with our bassets. Ever the leader, Ginger stood on her hind legs attempting to reach the fruit on our pear tree, while on hot days all four dogs gathered around Peggy who doused them with the water hose to keep them cool. Oh, those paw things!
It was interesting to watch the four of them romp in the back yard only to see them suddenly dart toward the fence to scare off a supposed intruder.
In fall 1997, Peggy and the kids visited me at the Naval Air Facility in El Centro, Calif., and brought Sandy along for the ride. One photo shows our daughter Rosemary, then 5, hugging Sandy tight and laughing hysterically.
“Sandy is a cool dog. She’s cute and makes me laugh,” she replied as she planted a kiss on Sandy’s head. Now a grown woman with several pets of her own, Rosemary not long ago encouraged me to buy one of these canines because, “They are ‘paw-some’ dogs that make you feel happy.”
Good point there. I was devastated when Ginger died, and the deaths of the other bassets were no less traumatic. And, the recent passing of my mom has only added to my gloomy demeanor. In short, life indeed is too short and I can always use more laughter in my life.
Incidentally, a basset hound seeking attention approached me at the Bear Creek Dog Park one day. Our encounter made me feel good after what was a ruff week. Goes to prove a dog truly nose how to brighten a person’s day.
Yes, these sweet-natured couch potato Hush puppies represent love and deserve a round of a-paws. They can hound me even after I grow old and overweight, like Elvis. You remember Elvis having gained a lot of weight, don’t you? That’s because he “ate” nothing but a hound dog.
Yeah, I know, I am one sick pup. If you don’t want to read on, just press the paws button.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado 22 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.