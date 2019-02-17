As expected, Lewis-Palmer enters the 48-team Class 4A boys’ state basketball tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.
The Rangers (23-0) have a first-round bye and will host the winner between No. 32 Silver Creek (12-11) and No. 33 Ponderosa (10-13) on Saturday evening.
“We’ve had a chance to scout both of those teams and they won’t be scared of us,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Bill Benton.
Lewis-Palmer is trying to return to the state championship game for a third consecutive season and win its first state title since 2013. The Rangers also won a state title in 2012.
Benton’s crew is deep on talent and playoff experience. That should be key as they get deeper into the postseason.
If things play out according to chalk, the Rangers would host The Classical Academy (17-6) in the round of 16. TCA earned the No. 16 seed and also gets a first-round bye.
The Titans will host the winner between No. 17 Greeley Central (14-9) and No. 48 Pueblo South (8-15) on Saturday.
"(Coach Leo Swiontek) has done a great job with TCA since he took over that program this year,” Benton said. “If we play them, it will be a great local game with a lot of energy.”
Also on Lewis-Palmer's side of the bracket is No. 8 Centaurus (16-7) and No. 4 Holy Family (19-4). The Rangers defeated both of those teams this season by 14 and 17 points, respectively.
Palmer Ridge (8-15) earned the No. 36 seed and will play a first-round game at No. 29 Northfield (11-8).
Discovery Canyon (10-13) is the No. 34 seed and will travel to No. 31 Mountain View (11-12) for a first-round game.
On the girls side, all four Tri-Lakes area teams made the playoffs. First-round games began Tuesday.
No. 15 TCA (17-6) earned a first-round bye and will host the winner between No. 18 Discovery Canyon (14-9) and No. 47 Northfield (10-13.) on Friday.
No. 29 Palmer Ridge (11-12) hosted No. 36 Palisade (11-12) in a first-round game Tuesday.
No. 43 Lewis-Palmer (8-15) traveled to No. 22 Skyline (12-11) for a first-round game Tuesday.
The 4A semifinals and finals for boys and girls will be March 8-9 at the Denver Coliseum.