We were making our not infrequent commute down the I-25 corridor and finding our nerves more than a little frayed from the war-zone-cum-Formula 1 situation disguised as a highway construction project. Dip right; dodge left; hug the line; draft the semi; avoid the barrier; mind the lane drifting F250. This ain’t highway cruising. This is white-knuckled madness. Especially when it’s dark. And snowing.
Pull off the highway. Breathe a sigh of relief. You’re nearly home. Now you just need to pick up some barbecue smoked brisket for your dinner table to set everything right again. Ah, brisket.
Don’t let the name spark PTSD after your half-dozen near-death encounters on the interstate between Larkspur and Monument. Broken Bones BBQ may just be alluding to the necessary evils of carnivorism. We don’t know, and can only surmise. You can’t easily smoke a cow until you’ve done some deconstruction first.
As we don’t actually know all the ins and outs of smoking large cuts of meat, nor do we have the foggiest regarding butchering anything more than a fryer hen or Thanksgiving turkey (actually, we did process a rabbit once, but that’s another story), it’s a boon to find the good folks at Broken Bones BBQ taking care of it all for us.
The strip mall location is more of a dash-and-dine location. And on this particularly snowy night, that’s exactly what we did. To-go containers brimming with wildly aromatic meats, we rushed home with feelings akin to great white sharks at a feeding frenzy. “Must eat. Must eat. Must eat!”
The instinctive desire was altogether too strong. While en route home, we chomped down on still-too-hot links of jalapeño and cheddar sausage — excelling with a good kick of spice, the windshield finally defrosted fully.
Road-weary, but finally home, we dove first into the brisket. Is there a better place to start? Fall apart tender, it exuded that real wood smoke, as one would hope. The sumptuous pulled pork required no accouterments of sauces, of which there were many. However, the “burnt ends” brisket sandwich, squished between two cuts of Texas toast, was a welcome partner for any one of the house-made sauces. While we couldn’t get excited for any of the sides — even if they were “in-house recipe” this and “four cheeses” that — the meat stood alone.
A final word of context. We understand that this is not Texas, or the South. We don’t live in barbecue America. Nonetheless, we fully welcome all who wish to broaden our culinary selections here in the Pikes Peak region. We don’t judge Broken Bones against a backroads barbecue joint in southern Alabama; this experience was in the context of a Colorado blizzard. And in a blizzard, after hectic travels, Broken Bones is first on my list.
