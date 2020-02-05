When Richard Ito was a student at Lewis-Palmer High School, playing guitar was mostly a hobby.
However, five years after graduating, the Monument native, along with a handful of like-minded musicians, has embraced a sound and style of music which has led to the first EP release of songs from their band, Daylight Delirium.
Daylight Delirium formed a little over a year ago with Ito playing lead guitar, vocalist Anthony Puleo, bass guitarist Shane Burghard, guitarist Eric Friedberg of Denver and drummer Jake Haderle, also from Monument. Ito had known Friedberg and Haderle for a short while before they decided to start a band. Eventually the trio met Puleo and Burghard at an “open mic” event.
After the Nov. 1 release of their self-titled EP, Friedberg and Haderle left the group and Daylight Delirium moved forward with percussionist Jake McCune, whom Ito met playing a live show with a previous band.
Daylight Delirium brands itself in the genre of heavier alternative rock, similar to other notable groups Circa Survive, Cohee and Cambria and Anberlin, among others.
“This was just the kind of music we found which resonated with all of us,” Ito said. “And since the songwriting process is very collaborative, each member of the band contributes his own personal influences into each song to help create the sound that we have been proud of.”
Daylight Delirium’s EP is available on all streaming platforms. Ito said the album is a collection of recordings the band’s members are very proud of and speak to both members and fanbase. One track, “The Cave,” is a song the band has always loved playing during its live performances. After seeing audiences connect with it, adding it to the EP lineup was an easy decision, the guitarist said.
The band’s songwriting process is what makes it different from any band Ito has previously been involved with.
“I feel this is something that is not very common in a lot of bands,” Ito said. “We have the mentality that each member should be responsible for writing his own parts because nobody is going to put as much care and passion into writing it and performing it.”
Ito received his first guitar as a Christmas present when he was 9, and would play as a hobby off and on through his teenage years, he said. Through high school, he was focused more on football and building an opportunity to play at the collegiate level. As college football began to move further away from Ito’s future, he took a revised interest in music and slinging six strings.
“I started playing more and started noticing some real improvements in my ability,” Ito said. “That was really where it all started. Once I started seeing those improvements, I just wanted to keep moving in the right direction.”
Bass guitarist Burghard has “lived all over” as the child of an Air Force serviceman. He has been in the Pikes Peak region since his father was stationed at U.S. Air Force Academy. Burghard, who at a very young age aspired to be a “rock star” when he grew up, and vocalist Puleo have been friends since middle school and attended music school in Boston together.
Although, Burghard plays multiple instruments, riding the bass line is what he enjoys most. “I get a lot of satisfaction knowing I am holding the root of the music instead of doing a bunch of crazy stuff,” he said.
Determining a unified musical direction has historically been a challenge for Daylight Delirium, Ito said. Creative differences always play a part in the writing of songs, branding and public image, he noted. However, since the band became more focused, staying active with performances, recording the EP, gaining exposure and building a following has been surprisingly easy, the guitarist said.
Daylight Delirium’s lyrics tend to touch on themes of self-doubt and duality, as Puleo puts it — themes that are relatable regardless of a person’s background.
Their EP was recorded at a studio in Black Forest. Although Ito had some experience with recording demos by that point, the process was new to others in the band. Knowing the final product was going to be officially distributed through online channels, there was a different feeling and a sense of pressure for the project, Ito said.
“We were very unfamiliar with the whole scenario,” Burghard said. “It was definitely professional and not like just rocking something out in the basement.”
Both agreed it was an amazing experience. Keeping an eye on online insights for how much the EP release is being streamed, Ito, who works as a digital marketing strategist, said it has been interesting watching the data populate and the number of downloads continue to increase.
“It’s great to see the results in those numbers and watch them rise. It means the world to us,” Ito said.
Daylight Delirium is scheduled to perform in March of this year at Herman’s Hideaway in Denver. For more information about the band, visit daylightdelirium.com.