We have more balanced rocks than the famous Balanced Rocks in Garden of the Gods. I found a 1919 newspaper story about several of them. This set me out looking for the ones I have not seen. I know of several others in Colorado further away. There must be a half dozen within a hundred miles of here.
Close to us, there are four, as much as I can find. We will skip the one everybody knows.
The one I have only seen from a distance is up on the south slope of Cameron’s Cone. It is almost as big as the one near Manitou but this one is granite. It is about the size of a motor home. There was a trail from Ruxton Park and Halfway House a hundred years ago. The was also a trail from Crystal Park, high above Manitou. It is sitting on one end in some other rocks, and the other is out in the air. With a good telescope, you can, like I did, see it from the top of Pikes Peak.
There is another west of Woodland Park, on what was the Skelton Ranch. The ranch was mainly a dude ranch. I have two postcards that show it and say it is near the Colorado Midland railway. I was treated to a ride to near it a year ago. It is not easy to get to, even though there is an old road through the ranch. It sticks up, but it sits solidly on another set of rocks.
The one I find most interesting is above Palmer Lake. It looks like a huge nose and is about 65 feet tall. There is a road above Palmer Lake called Balanced Rock Road, and it goes almost right past this rock. A hundred years ago you could take a tour of both of these rocks! It took all day. It used to be a favorite picnic spot from either town. I have seen several pictures of this one, but I have not found it. I was told the trees have grown up around it now. There is a popular book of regional trails that has a picture of this one with the comment that the author would like a “modern” picture.
Two others are; one near the road to Cañon City from Cripple Creek. I have looked for it, but have not located it. The other is near Red Rock Canyon west of highway 115 near Fort Carson. I was told that this one was like the one in Garden of the Gods, but was knocked down about 75 years ago. There is another along US 24 as you come down toward Buena Vista. I even have a postcard of that one. I have heard of others in the mountains around the San Luis Valley.
So when you say Balanced Rock, there sure is more than the “common” one.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.