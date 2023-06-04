Bailey Unruh joined her teammates as they celebrated their final victory in Chamonix, France, after the U14 Girls World Selects Invitational championship game on May 1 — the Stanley Cup of youth hockey — where they earned an 8-0 record.

Unruh, who plays goalkeeper for the North American Prospects, logged an outstanding stretch between the pipes from April 28-May 1.

In six games for the North American Prospects, the Lewis-Palmer Middle Schooler allowed only one goal.

Unruh said she was happy to have such an amazing tournament. Unruh’s mother, Angela experienced a different set of emotions.

“Oh I cried,” Angela Unruh said. “Hockey is a year-round sport for her even though she does volleyball and soccer. Bailey is on the ice four times a week with three other workouts. She juggles for hand-eye coordination and is good about her nutrition.

"I see everyday how much work she puts into this. To see her rewarded for that, I can’t put it into words. I just cried.”

Bailey Unruh’s talent as a goalkeeper developed from her childhood adoration of costumes.

Angela spoke to Bailey about hockey in the family basement in Eagle River, Alaska, when Bailey was 6-years old. Angela’s words about hockey piqued Bailey’s interest.

Shortly afterward, Bailey saw her brother gear up in his goalie uniform and she “knew that was something I wanted to do.”

“I thought it was a really cool costume and [hockey] seemed like a cool sport because you dress up in all those pads,” Bailey said. “The first time I got on the ice it was my favorite thing. I play soccer [and volleyball] too but hockey is the best. The first save I made was such a fun experience.”

That first save occurred during Bailey’s tryout for the keeper of an 8U team.

As the puck glided across the ice and a player bolted toward Bailey, her focus didn’t waver as her opposition approached.

“They kept skating toward me and took the shot and then I made my first save,” Bailey Unruh said. “I thought it was really cool and everyone was cheering at me.”

While in Alaska, Angela said they connected with Steve Thompson, USA Hockey manager of player development goaltending and US Women’s National Team goalie coach, who trained with Bailey once per week honing her fundamentals as a goalie.

Thompson’s work served Bailey well because after her first contest, Angela said Merit Waldrop, Alaska Oilers coach, paid her daughter a compliment based on one performance.

“He came up to me after a game and said ‘That’s a future Olympian right there,’” Angela said. “This was after her first game when Bailey was 8 years old and played another team in Anchorage. I thought to myself, ‘She’s 8 years old. How can you tell?’ But we kept hearing from other coaches that she had a natural ability to play.”

Since then, Bailey has competed for a swath of teams including: the Mustang Hockey Mites, Alaska Blades 12AAA, Wade Warriors 12AAA and 14AAA, Team Colorado 12AAA.

After playing years ahead of her talent pool Angela said Bailey wanted to try out for the North American Prospects, a 14AAA team that recruits talented girls hockey players from around the US to compete on its team.

“We knew there were three different regional tryouts in December [2022],” Angela said. “From those three different tryouts that’s how it started.”

After Bailey made the team, players endured several weeks of practice before the U14 Girls World Selects Invitational.

The North American Prospects went undefeated in the European tournament in Late-April - Early-May and Bailey flourished on the national stage.

Bailey allowed just one goal during the tournament, which came against Draftday U14 in a 5-1 victory.

In 35 shots on goal, Bailey made 34 saves, a .971 save percentage.

“I did a lot of training before this tournament and I was prepared for this,” Bailey said. “I ate good foods and trained and had a good defense helping me out.”

Angela said Bailey has six more tournaments during the summer scattered throughout North America.

Bailey hopes to parlay her experience into a high school and collegiate career and, eventually, the Olympics.

Angela says she and Bailey’s father ensure their daughter understands their profound proudness of her on and off the ice.

“We always tell Bailey we love her for who she is,” Angela said. “She’s an amazing person and is really good at what she does. We want her to be able to gain life experience to help her become a better person and someone who can contribute to the community in the future. Hockey is helping her get to that point.”