A young American and Swedish couple is using their self-made business to help feed hungry citizens.
Through Adventurist Backpack Co., Kelly and Matilda Belknap are providing customers with product excellence and helping to feed hungry people. Having witnessed starvation firsthand inspired the Belknaps to help reduce hunger, and using their product is the perfect vehicle through which to accomplish their goal, Kelly said.
“We design minimalist Scandinavian style backpacks with a cause: for every backpack sold, the company provides 25 meals to needy families nationwide,” Kelly said.
People might question whether Kelly, 27, and Matilda, 24, have enough business experience to oversee such an operation. However, inexperience never hampered the Belknaps’ desire to give back to the community, and so far, their perseverance is paying dividends. “We love hiking, and our backpacks are designed with travel, hiking, work and school in mind,” Matilda said.
The Belknaps’ story isn’t that different from other couples their age. The Monument-born-and-raised Kelly is a Lewis-Palmer High School graduate and has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Colorado State University in Fort Collins.
After graduating high school in her native Brunflo, Sweden, Matilda, at age 19, relocated to the U.S. The couple met at Boyers Coffee Shop in Denver in 2014.
“I happened to be driving to visit my parents in Monument while I was going to CSU-Fort Collins and stopped for coffee along the way,” Kelly said. “Matilda happened to be at the same coffee shop and we started a conversation. We were married five months later.”
Although born worlds apart, it was the couples’ love of the outdoors, particularly hiking that drew them together. The Belknaps discovered hiking and outdoors backpacks were quite costly and found it difficult to find a stylish, high-quality product for less than $100. That’s when the couple decided to go into business for themselves, Kelly said.
“We wanted to make a backpack that was high quality, fashionable with minimalist Scandinavian design and affordable,” Kelly said. “We could not find any high quality fashionable backpacks for less than about $150-200. So, we designed our own backpack using Scandinavian style from Matilda’s home country and high quality all-weather materials.”
Matilda agreed. “Like what Warby Parker did with glasses, we want to give people the choice for a high quality and fashionable backpack for less than $100,” Matilda said of the New York City-based online prescription glasses/sunglasses retailer.
The backpack is constructed out of water-resistant 1000D polyester and synthetic (vegan) leather. Premium YKK zippers also figure in their product. Backpacks cost $65, and sell online and in 40-plus retail locations nationwide. The House of SK8 in downtown Colorado Springs and Mountainside Skate Shop in Manitou Springs also carry the backpack.
The Belknaps chose the name “Adventurist” for the person for whom the backpack was created. “It fit who the backpacks are made for, people that love to travel and get out and experience new things,” Matilda said. The Belknaps launched Adventurist Backpack Co. in September 2017.
However, it was a world trip that inspired the Belknaps’ desire to feed the hungry. Having visited countries where families were struggling with hunger tugged at the Belknaps’ heartstrings, inspiring them to reach out and make a difference.
Each morning the Belknaps’ prepared and stuffed 25 meals into their backpacks and gave the meals to the needy. The couple was so moved by the experience that they decided to provide 25 meals for each backpack sold. The Belknaps have never wavered from their decision.
“Since our launch, we have been able to provide over 50,000 meals to families in need all over the U.S. by working alongside Feeding America,” Kelly said. Their backpacks are also now sold by more than 40 retailers in the western U.S. and, “In addition to that, we partner with Feeding America to provide 25 meals to families in need across the U.S. for every backpack sold,” Kelly said.
The Belknaps have been featured in Forbes magazine and have shared their story on the Travel Channel. “We’re thankful for all the people who have helped and supported us along the way,” Kelly said.
Adventurist Backpack Co. offers free shipping on all of its website orders to U.S. addresses. To learn more visit adventuristbackpacks.com.