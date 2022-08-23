The cooler temperatures (70s, not 90s, thankfully) and drizzles last weekend brought a sweet taste of the crisp fall days to come.
I find the fall and back to school time invigorating. Certainly, we are not done with the summer heat just yet. But I am among those few (it seems) who look forward to the boots and sweaters days.
Coming from the East Coast, when the first day of school took place after Labor Day, it has always seemed jarring to me that Pikes Peak region students return to the classroom in early or mid-August. For many, this week is already their second of the 2022-23 academic year.
With the challenges brought on by the pandemic in the past two years, will this be a “normal” (or as close as we can get to that) school year?
Two years ago, schools were grappling with trying to hold in-person learning at all, with classroom return attempts bringing with them waves of illness. Last year, the big question was whether students needed to be masked.
Today, we are still living with the pandemic, but our public health protocols have changed (and keep changing).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance last week that acknowledges there are still threats, but notes the recommended response to those threats has changed.
“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools — like vaccination, boosters, and treatments — to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19,” said Greta Massetti, Ph.D., in a CDC news release.
“We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”
Parents, teachers, students ... everyone is tired of worrying about COVID. But because the latest recommendations are less conservative, as we approach Year 3 of the pandemic, they can get lost in the shuffle So. I’ll summarize the Aug. 11 CDC updates here (they can also be found at cdc.gov/media/releases/2022/p0811-covid-guidance.html).
Being up-to-date with COVID vaccinations/boosters protects against “serious illness, hospitalization and death.”
If you’re exposed to COVID-19, wear a mask for 10 days and get tested on Day 5 — no need to quarantine
If you have COVID-19, you still need to isolate from others. You should also do so if you suspect you have it, but don’t have your test results yet.
If you test positive, stay home for a minimum of five days and isolate from others. The first five days are when you’re the most infectious. If you have to be around others, wear a high-quality mask. “If after 5 days you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication, and your symptoms are improving, or you never had symptoms, you may end isolation after Day 5. Regardless of when you end isolation, avoid being around people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 until at least Day 11. You should wear a high-quality mask through day 10,” the release states.
If you previously had “moderate illness (if you experienced shortness of breath or had difficulty breathing) or severe illness (you were hospitalized) due to COVID-19 or you have a weakened immune system, you need to isolate through day 10,” states the release. If you have a weakened immune system or had severe illness, ask your doctor how long (how much longer) you should isolate.
If you stop isolating and your COVID symptoms get worse, start over with the isolation process (from Day 0).
Anyone who is asymptomatic isn’t recommended to get screening testing anymore, for the most part.
Continue to protect yourself. Consider the risk of a particular situation (example: indoor event/concert with lots of people in close range).
Even if you’re not a parent, student or teacher, your workplace has likely changed the way it approaches COVID recently. It’s not unusual to see some people in the workplace or in public masked, still, and the majority not any longer, at least in my experience.
With the (blessed) cooler weather in our near future, we’ll all be indoors more, and thus more vulnerable. Stay vigilant and do the common sense things that prevent illness, such as washing your hands frequently and covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough. Keep some masks and COVID tests handy, just in case.
The virus still exists and changes its “protocol” frequently, too.
Contact Tribune Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@ pikespeaknewspapers.com.