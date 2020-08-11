Lewis-Palmer School District 38, along with every school district across our country, has revised and reworked our return to school plans numerous times in response to the ever-changing directives and guidelines from our counties and states.
The beginning of the 2020-2021 school year will look different than it has in any year in our history. The need to close schools across the nation this past spring reinforced the important role of schools in our communities.
According to the American Academy of Pediatricians: “Schools are fundamental to child and adolescent development and well-being and provide our children and adolescents with academic instruction, social and emotional skills, safety, reliable nutrition, physical/speech and mental health therapy, and opportunities for physical activity, among other benefits. […] All policy considerations for the coming school year should start with the goal of having students physically present in school.”
D-38 is committed to providing quality in-person and online learning options while taking all the necessary steps to protect the health of our students, staff, and community.
As staff and students return to our schools, important health protocols, consistent with public health guidance, will be in place to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19 transmission. By adhering to these protocols, we best enable schools to remain open for in-person learning.
Some of these protocols include:
• Cohorts implemented (a cohort groups specific students together, limits overall contact with other students, and minimizes the impact on the entire school if quarantine situations arise)
• Physical distancing practiced to the fullest extent possible
• Staff and students (11 years old +) required to wear face coverings
• Regular hand washing and sanitizing
• Staff and families self-screen for symptoms
• Sick students and staff will be required to stay home
• Bell schedules altered to minimize hallway traffic
• Large group gatherings limited
• Building ventilation and fresh air access increased
• Cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing throughout the day
• Visitors, volunteers, and outside groups limited on school grounds
Much has changed and will likely change again when it comes to managing our response to this virus.
The El Paso County Public Health Department states, “The challenge before us today is to find a way to live with uncertainty, make the most informed decisions possible, and maintain flexibility to modify our stance and actions as more evidence becomes available to guide our decisions.”
D38 will remain flexible and agile and shift our approach as conditions change. Given the gravity of the consequences of an outbreak, our plans and protocols will require the full understanding and cooperation of students, staff and families. D-38 is, above all, a community that works to take care of one another. Thank you for your support and partnership as we navigate the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.