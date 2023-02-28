We got a late start to visit a few awesome sites in Utah in the fall of 2022. We were delayed until mid-October, as we first journeyed to St. Louis, Missouri to celebrate the 100th birthday of my husband’s mother. No small occasion!

Upon returning to Colorado Springs from St. Louis, Ron and I loaded up the trailer in anticipation of beating the approach of cooler weather. We did end up wearing everything from T-shirts to down coats on this trip.

Utah, our next door neighbor to the west, is a complete delight with constantly changing topography, a landscape with an abundance of muted to brilliant hues, geographic wonders, and home to five national parks. There is so much to see and do in Utah, it is worth returning to over and over again. Don’t miss Monument Valley and Gouldings Trading Post, which I will write about at another time. In this column, I will highlight a few of our favorite adventures.

Getting to Moab, Utah, is an easy day’s trip from Colorado Springs. As we set up camp near Arches National Park, the sun lit up the bluffs and the light melted into the western horizon. We spent the next morning riding our e-bikes along the Moab Canyon Pathway, This paved trail loosely follows Old Highway 191 past Arches National Park and through spectacular scenery. There was no end to exclamations as we rolled along the path up and down gentle hills through Moab Canyon.

In the afternoon, we cruised along the scenic drive in Arches National Park. The rock formations, monoliths and arches never fail to impress. We spent a delightful afternoon wending our way through the park, with frequent stops to view balanced rocks, arches and windows, the Fiery Furnace, Devil’s Garden, and soaring rock walls. We did a short hike to view Delicate Arch from afar. The arc of the sun highlighted the ever-changing shadows and coloring of Utah’s iconic landmark.

We spent the next day spent in Capitol Reef National Park. Don’t forget to stop in at the Gifford House in the Fruita Historic District for a delectable homemade mini-pie. The history of the Fruita area comes alive when exploring the park. Pioneers planted orchards and almond trees back in the late 1800s that still thrive today. Although it is not well-documented, supposedly Mormon polygamists were among the early settlers. Multiple wives would hide out in Cohab (cohabitation) Canyon at times to evade suspicion. We hiked along Grand Wash Trail, which follows a sandy wash bottom between sheer cliffs and slot canyons. As dusk approached, the waning and changing light produced a breathtaking panorama.

Our second day at Capitol Reef revealed more history, striking scenery and a hike to a natural bridge. First stop was Petroglyph Panel, where native people of the Fremont Culture carved images of anthorpomorphs and bighorn sheep into the sandstone. We hiked up the canyon to a natural rock arch named Hickman Bridge. Then we drove the scenic drive ending at the Capitol Gorge Trail. We viewed more spectacular scenery, petroglyphs and walked down the trail through a deep canyon that was used as a wagon road in days gone by.

The absolute highlight of our trip occurred two days later in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. To get there, we followed serpentine Highway 12 from Capitol Reef to the town of Escalante. It is a wow-inducing journey through layered canyons, along winding waterways and over dramatic byways where cliffs tumble below both sides of the razorback road.

We decided to hike a few of the popular slot canyons in the area that rival iconic Antelope Canyon located in northern Arizona. A staff member at the visitor’s center in Escalante assured us that a hike through three adjoining slot canyons — Dry Narrows, Peekaboo and Spooky Gulch — would be the perfect adventure for us.

We set off in the morning with just a bit of trepidation. The woman at the visitor center explained that the entrance into Peekaboo Canyon required climbing a 12-foot stone wall that we should have no trouble navigating. She assured us that the hike through the canyons would be a piece of cake. Beware! She lied!

The hike through Dry Narrows was a delight of swirling, soaring, wavy and contoured rock walls that were a cinch to traverse. Soon we arrived at the entrance to Peekaboo Canyon. How were we going to actually get up this rock wall? A large family in front of us had climbed here before, and knew to bring a rope to get into the canyon. They quickly gave us assurance that they would assist us with scaling the wall. I admit that they had to hoist me up like a sack of potatoes. “Don’t worry,” I said. “It’s OK if you have to shove my butt!”

Once we were in the canyon, there was no turning back, and scrambling through the corkscrews was challenging to say the least. Our angels with the rope helped us along, until we finally exited. But we weren’t done yet. After a welcome picnic lunch and a short hike through the high desert, we entered the second slot canyon, Spooky Gulch. It is known for extremely narrow passageways that often necessitate walking sideways, along with a jump down seven feet.

After emerging from Spooky, Ron and I looked at each and said: “What were we thinking?!”

After a bit of time, we both admitted that we were pretty darn pleased with ourselves. This herculean hike was drop-dead gorgeous, fun, and a once-in-a-lifetime accomplishment.

Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs since 2003. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at eakinder62@gmail.com.