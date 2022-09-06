Close to Colorado Springs, yet a world away from the valley below, lies The Broadmoor’s Ranch at Emerald Valley on the back side of Cheyenne Mountain.
Just a short shuttle ride from the resort, this luxury adventure camp is nestled deep within the beautiful Pike National Forest.
For my husband Ron’s birthday celebration this year, in return for writing this column, we were treated to two complimentary nights at this outstanding all-inclusive wilderness experience.
You might call it “glamping,” but I call it “pamping” or pampered camping. (Yes, I made that word up). When you stay at The Ranch at Emerald Valley, every detail is carefully attended to in such a way that it’s possible to reach a rare level of total relaxation. At The Ranch at Emerald Valley, guest are able to gain an appreciation for what it takes to maintain the highest level of service and exceptional lodging.
The Broadmoor attended to every detail from the time we arrived at the hotel. A shuttle van hustled us and other guests up Old Stage Road to the ranch property. We were met by the smiling and welcoming staff dressed in emerald green polo shirts. I compared the greeting to the Crawley family arriving at Downton Abbey after a trip abroad.
A brief tour and overview of what to expect during our stay culminated with the welcome offer of a cinnamon doughnut hole and a warm, gooey chocolate chunk cookie.
A slew of truly delightful activities is available on the ranch, or you might choose to just kick back. Ron and I opted for a happy medium.
A bit about the history of The Ranch at Emerald Valley: there is a connection to Spencer Penrose, who created The Broadmoor hotel along with his wife, Julie. In 1923, Penrose acquired the property that had formerly been a sawmill and an Episcopal Church retreat for Girl Scouts. He named his acquisition Camp Vigil after a nearby mountain pea, and built a personal getaway and hunting preserve.
After Penrose’s death in 1939, Camp Vigil passed on to several owners over the years, including El Pomar Foundation, a Texas oil magnate, and a local family. Unfortunately, the camp was long neglected and fell into disrepair, before being purchased in 2011 by Anschutz Corp. The historic property was completely overhauled, renovated and brought back to life as The Ranch at Emerald Valley.
Accommodations range from lodge rooms amd multiple-unit cabins to stand-alone single cabins. There is a large log house available that would be perfect for a family reunion of up to 10 guests.
Our roomy log cabin was decorated in what I would describe as rustic luxury. Two wooden rocking chairs faced an inviting stone fireplace. The tastefully lit interior with peaked ceiling was accented with brightly colored rugs and bedding. An iced bottle of Chardonnay awaited us on the coffee bar. The bathroom was big enough for two to use comfortably, with double sinks and a river-rock floor glass shower. Fluffy white robes and crisp white linens showcased the iconic Broadmoor style.
The number of guests at the ranch is limited to 32. This is a significant part of the charm. We found it refreshing to be able to engage or disengage as the mood hit us. All guests are invited to a pre-dinner social hour for hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. We gathered at the bar in the lodge each evening to chat with fellow guests. Soon we were invited to dinner in the dining room, where you can be comfortable at your own table, or feel free to invite new acquaintances to dine at a larger table. The choice is yours. We tend to enjoy getting to know other people while traveling, and this was a perfect opportunity to do just that.
We took advantage of engaging with many staff members. It is evident that not only are they focused on providing the highest quality service, but that they truly take pride in their jobs. This includes everyone from the manager to the guides, servers, chefs and housekeepers.
The food at The Ranch at Emerald Valley is outstanding. Every detail, from morning cowboy coffee and evening s’mores around the fire pit, to tantalizing buffet breakfasts, tasty lunch service, and gourmet dinners is first class all the way. A few outstanding offerings we sampled included vegetable fritters, wagyu beef, grilled lobster tail, truffle mushroom soup, crispy duck breast, and an array of decadent desserts.
Scheduled activities include fly fishing, archery instruction, guided hiking and horseback riding. Leisure activities include a soothing soak in the hot tub, mountain biking, kayaking on one of the two lakes, and all kinds of games. But — let me be clear — you can choose to do not much of anything.
Ron had a fly-fishing lesson, while I hiked the Pipeline Trail. The ponds are stocked and catching a few trout is almost guaranteed. I was driven a few miles up the road to the trailhead, and then meandered down the delightful woodland trail that passes ruins of both a silver mine and a cabin. A babbling brook complete with waterfalls and wildflowers induced my sense of complete tranquility.
Due to a rainy afternoon, which we didn’t mind, our horseback riding was delayed until the next morning. Riding horses here is practically a required activity. We mounted Piper and Klaus from a wooden platform. The wrangler led our gentle steeds along a scenic mountain trail that wound through the quiet forest. It was a multi-sensory experience not soon to be forgotten.
With The Ranch at Emerald Valley just a stone’s throw away from Colorado Springs, Monument or Woodland Park, it’s a natural destination for not only locals, but for national and world travelers. The Wild West vibe, luxury adventure experience, and combination of nature and nurture lead to an unequaled state of well-being. I’m hooked on this feeling and can’t stop dreaming about the day I will return to the Ranch at Emerald Valley.
Full disclosure: The Broadmoor is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns Pikes Peak Courier and The Tribune.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs since 2003. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at eakinder62@gmail.com.