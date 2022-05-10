Music lovers everywhere are embracing a resurgence of the once popular and inexpensive, easy-to-handle audio cassette tape.
For those of you too young to remember, cassettes were a music format comprised of a roll of pre-recorded or unrecorded audio tape encased inside two pieces of plastic housing that boasted an A and B side. It seemed logical that its successor, the compact disc, would be named CD. (Sorry, bad joke there.)
Anyway, I recently dug out some cassette tapes I have collected over the years. The Eagles’ iconic “Hotel California,” ABBA’s Greatest Hits and an assortment of tapes of various artists recorded from vinyl albums, pre-recorded cassettes and FM radio are among my recorded treasures.
For many people (including yours truly), playing a cassette triggers memories of a simpler time. I love cassettes and have recorded material from vinyl albums and master cassettes onto blank tapes knowing I would play and replay the music.
I recorded on both old and new tapes and found it particularly interesting to record music over older material and play them on different cassette recorders. But then, that was half the fun of playing cassettes.
Sometimes I listened to an entire cassette twice, even three times, in one day. Often, I played two or three songs only to remove the cassette from the player, toss in another cassette and fast forward or rewind the tape to another track. What fun!
Now, some people claim cassettes are an inferior format. Granted, some cheaply manufactured cassettes housings were as flexible as a wet sponge. However, many of these buyers also believed that loading, rewinding, fast-forwarding and turning the cassette over were too time-consuming. Oh, puh-leez!
Truth is many of these folks don’t take care of what they own then whine about its performance. I have 50-year-old cassettes that sound as fresh as the day I bought or recorded on them. Honest.
Indeed, a quality cassette player plays a major role in the performance of your cassettes. Imagine my horror when my second-hand tape player chewed up my beloved copy of The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” Talk about a day in the life!
However, the good news is that in my half-century of playing cassettes, I’ve had problems with about only 10 cassettes, most of them cheaply made products. I recommend using Maxell and TDK brand cassettes because of its superior recording capability and five-screw housing that allows you to separate the housing should you need to splice the tape.
Also, I recommend C-60 (30 minutes per side) and C-90 (45 minutes per side) tapes which are great for recording an entire album. Some cassettes offer C-30 playing time (15 minutes per side) which offers little recoding time. Refrain from buying C-120 cassettes as the tape is extremely thin and is more susceptible to breakage or stretching.
Yes, nostalgia can be a powerful drug for motivating music lovers and the cassette tape resurgence is a perfect example of that influential power. The music, the packaging — everything about cassettes makes this easy-to-handle format an enjoyable listening experience.
Incidentally, my wife, Peggy, gave me the entire Beatles catalogue on tape, so I am cas-sette for life.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy chief photojournalist, editor and public affairs officer. He has lived in southern Colorado 23 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.