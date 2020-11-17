It was supposed to happen in April, but due to circumstances beyond any mortal’s control the 2020 Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce annual dinner (planned back then around a “world travel” theme, ironically) was finally held on Nov. 7 at the Marriott Hotel in Colorado Springs.
Emceed by Elizabeth Watts and featuring a bit of comedy and magic from Denver-based performer Brad Montgomery, the event also included a performance by the Lewis-Palmer High School band in keeping with the adopted new “Spirit” theme.
And with any annual to-do go awards … congrats to all the nominees for local Non-Profit, Volunteer, Businessperson and Chamber Ambassador, and to this year’s winners in each of these categories (including co-recipients of the Businessperson of the Year award, voting for which yielded a tie). Kudos also to dinner committee chair Ann Pappas and the Chamber staff for pulling this bad boy together under historically funky conditions, if you dig. The envelopes, please …
Non-Profit of the Year: Bethesda Gardens- Monument
“We’re in business for benevolence, and that includes a commitment to supporting our community,” says Bethesda Gardens-Monument sales and marketing director Caitlin Riccardino, who’s been involved in senior care in one capacity or another since the age of 16 (and no, I didn’t ask how long ago that was). “Our in-house focus is on assisted living and memory care, but we were able to make over $13,000 in donations and contributions this year to the Monument police force and fire department, Tri-Lakes Cares and Kiwanis, a suicide prevention program at Lewis-Palmer High School and other local efforts.”
The Bethesda Corporation is based in Gleneagle, and its outreach includes the One Child sponsorship program through which it currently provides financial and physical aid to children in 15 different countries around the world. More info at on the local care center may be found at BethesdaGardensMonument.com.
Ambassador of the Year: Karen Heun
“I joined the Chamber around four years ago, and wanted to get more involved than just being a member,” says Iowa native Karen Heun, now a resident of Colorado Springs. “I chose to focus my energies with the Tri-Lakes Chamber because of the people, whom I found to be friendly, welcoming and supportive from the start. The ambassador program has enabled me to meet and connect with people and businesses around the area whom I wouldn’t have had an opportunity to spend time getting to know,” adds Karen. She and her husband Tom own and operate Advanced Impressions, which specializes in screen printing, embroidery and promotional products (YouHaveAnImage.com).
“I’ve accepted a nomination to join the Chamber’s board of directors, which means I’ll have to give up my Ambassadorship. This award is a terrific honor, and I can’t think of a nicer ‘parting gift.’ Thank you!”
Volunteer of the Year: Lisa Hatfield
Keeping a whole buncha balls in the air is the secret to Lisa Hatfield’s success (you might say she wears a lot of “hatfields”) … the Monument resident and former managing editor of Our Community News has truly earned this recognition for her volunteer efforts around the area. Lisa’s manifold local involvements include helping to create the Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church Emergency Preparedness Group, which worked to help property owners clean up damage after the Black Forest Fire when there was no federal funding available, and she is an instructor for the Pikes Peak Community Emergency Response Team.
“It’s a blessing to be involved in things that establish and solidify community connection,” says Lisa, a native of Illinois who also spent two years in Colombia during her youth. “My dad was a hydropower engineer, helping to bring electricity to areas that didn’t have it, and I’ll be forever grateful for the experience of living in such a vastly different country and culture. It provided perspective on the world, even at such a young age (third and fourth grade were spent in South America) that impacts my attitude and efforts every day.”
Businessperson of the Year: Kyle and Carrie Baker, Christian Brothers Automotive
Tri-Lakes area residents Kyle and Carrie Baker took over Monument’s Christian Brothers Automotive franchise on Jackson Creek Parkway in 2014 after retiring from the Department of the Navy. “The retired thing didn’t last long for me,” says Kyle, a self-described “Air Force brat” who spent 4th grade through high school in La Junta. “We were thinking about volunteering our time to train missionaries in disciple-making movements, but the Christian Brothers opportunity came up and fell into place much quicker than it’s supposed to. We took that as a sign that this would be our mission.”
The Baker family (which includes one daughter and grandson in Colorado Springs and another daughter in College Station, Texas, with granddaughter and grandson) is happy to be back home in Colorado after spending years in southern Indiana and New Jersey in civil service work with the Navy. “Carrie grew up in Rocky Ford … we traveled around a lot through my career, and are glad to have ended up close to where we came from.”
Businessperson of the Year: Steve Fisher, Heartland Payment Systems
If you’ve been to any networking groups or functions between Monument and Colorado Springs in the past three years, it’s a good bet that you’ve crossed paths with Tri-Lakes Chamber Businessperson of the Year Steve Fisher. The Flying Horse resident is the unofficial King of Networking around these parts, and makes no apologies for his relentless elbow-rubbage. “I love connecting — and connecting with — my fellow businesspeople, and it’s a joy to be able to help other businesses and give back to the community,” says Steve, who brought his family from San Diego to Palmer Lake in 2015.
“A lot of people know our story by now … through a ‘perfect storm’ of unfortunate circumstances, my wife Sarah and I both found ourselves out of work within six months of relocating to Colorado, and Tri-Lakes Cares came to our aid in a very real way. They’ve earned a permanent place in our hearts, and I’ll always do what I can to support them whenever and wherever possible,” says Steve, who is slated to go from territory manager to division manager with Heartland Payment Systems in January. He heads up the Heartland Connect networking group that meets at Overdrive Raceway in Northgate on Tuesday evenings, along with two groups that convene weekly at the Old Chicago restaurant at Woodmen and I-25. “We’re very blessed, and wouldn’t change a thing today.”
