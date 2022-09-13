MONUMENT • Students in Lewis-Palmer School District 38 continue to meet or exceed average according to state standardized testing.
Assistant Superintendent Amber Whetstine and Director of Assessment Dr. Michael Brom presented the results and data growth from the results of state assessments of students from the 2021-2022 school year during the Lewis Palmer School District Board of Education work session Sept. 6 at the district learning center in Monument.
The presentation included results of D38 students which performed in the Colorado Measures of Academic Achievement (CMAS), for grades 3-8, as well as Colorado College Readiness Exams for students in ninth grade with the PSAT 8/9, 10th grade (PSAT 10) and 11th grade (SAT).
Data from CMAS results in language arts showed the average of D38 students who met or exceeded state standards was higher than the state average of students in all grades. The largest margin was seventh grade students at 70.8% while the state average was 41.8%. The smallest margin was from fourth graders, 49.3%, which still exceeded state average by more than 5%.
In CMAS mathematics, all grades also met or exceeded state standards above the average of students in the state. The largest margin there was from fifth grade where 60.1% while the state average was 34.9%. The smallest margin was from eighth grade which averaged 47.2%, 14.4% above the state average.
The last state assessment series students took prior to the COVID-19 pandemic was in 2019. Due to the pandemic, there were no state assessments in 2020, and in 2021 only a portion of students participated in state assessment. Whetstine noted third graders who were assessed in 2019 are now in seventh grade for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Brom pointed out the cohort data from 2019 to 2022 was not a true cohort, because that would have to measure each individual from their assessment in third grade to their assessment in sixth grade.
With this, she also noted some decreases in performance levels from 2019 to 2022 and are a data point to consider as the district received its school performance frameworks from the state the Friday prior to the work session. However, overall the performance of district students remains at par.
“Our district performed extremely well and did not lose ground on our overall performance over the past few years,” Whestine said.
Brom presented an array of bar graphs showing the percentage of secondary students who met college and career readiness benchmarks. For ninth-grade evidence-based reading and writing, the state average was 60%, while D38 ninth graders were at 82% or better.
For the same measurements among 10th graders, D38 students were at 76% or better, while the state average was 67%.
The SAT for 11th grade also resulted above the state average of 57%. The district’s juniors, excluding Monument Academy because it didn’t have 11th graders last year, testeed 78% from Palmer Ridge High School and 80% from Lewis-Palmer High School.
Per the data provided from the PSAT in mathematics, the state average was 42%, while D38 students met readiness benchmarks at 62% or better — including as high as 71% from Monument Academy.
D38 tenth graders averaged 56% or better, while the state average was 40%.
As for 11th grade SAT mathematics, 35% was the state average and Palmer Ridge averaged 58% and Lewis Palmer averaged 54%.
D38 Board of Education President Chris Taylor asked if there was data on the effects of the pandemic had on the state assessment results over the past years.
“I would say that all of this data indicates we were able to educate students through the pandemic with a very high success rate when you’re looking at how we performed compared to the state,” Whetstine said.
“I think you’ll see even more of that when we’re able to explain the school performance frameworks to you and where we rank comparatively statewide.”