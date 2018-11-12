Ashten Prechtel scored 16 points and pulled down 17 rebounds in her first varsity basketball game as a freshman for Discovery Canyon on Dec. 1, 2015.
Those numbers, her 6-foot-5 frame and flowing red hair gained her a plethora of attention from opponents, media and college recruiters.
Four seasons later, Prechtel is preparing to lead her Thunder teammates to what hopefully will be another successful season before she takes her game in the road to Stanford.
“(Stanford) coach Tara (VanDerveer) told me I will have the opportunity to play my first year, but I’ll have to prove it,” said Prechtel prior to a recent Thunder volleyball practice, where she is a stalwart middle hitter. “I am confident I will have a chance to play.”
On Wednesday, Prechtel will sign her national letter of intent during a signing ceremony at 5 p.m. at Discovery Canyon.
Prechtel has averaged more than 15 points and nearly 14 rebounds per game during her prep career. Last season, she averaged 18.4 points and 14.3 rebounds while helping the Thunder to a 15-9 record and the second-round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Prechtel wrapped up her volleyball season last weekend by helping the Thunder rally in the elite state volleyball tournament at the Denver Coliseum. It was Discovery Canyon’s second consecutive trip to the finals.
Prechtel has always made it clear that basketball is her No. 1 focus outside of the classroom where she maintains a weighted 4.5 GPA. But she is as good of a volleyball teammate as any Thunder coach or player can ask for.
“She’s a game changer,” said Discovery Canyon volleyball coach Melissa Bravo. “A 6-5 in the middle who can move. That covers the net like that. There aren’t a lot of those.
“We know that volleyball is her second sport. We love having her in here. She is dedicated to the team and the team loves her,” said Thunder setter Hannah Pethtel about Prechtel.
“Everyone looks up to Ashten, literally,” Pethtel said with a laugh. “She’s a great role model for all of us because she’s a great teammate. She carries herself in a way like she doesn’t think she’s better than any of us just because she’s going to Stanford.”
Discovery Canyon right side hitter Haley Bryant is already making plans to benefit from Prechtel’s possible future stardom.
“I told her, ‘Remember me when you’re famous,’’’ Bryant said, smiling. “I got her signature now, so I can sell it later.”
Prechtel has the respect of her male counterpoints at Discovery Canyon.
“I’ve never played her one on one, but yeah, I’d probably like to do that,” said 6-6 senior basketball player Zach Anderson. “She’s dominant on the court and it’s fun to watch her play. You don’t get to see someone with her talent play the game very often.
“And I think it’s awesome she gets to go to Stanford.”
Prechtel had to get academically accepted to Stanford before VanDerveer could formally offer her a scholarship.
“The day I got accepted to Stanford the beginning of June coach Tara called me and I accepted,” Prechtel said.
Prechtel was also offered scholarships by UCLA and Texas.
Last summer, Prechtel was among the final group of cuts for the USA U-17 women’s basketball team.”
“That gave me a lot of confidence knowing I could play at a high level, and a lot of motivation to improve my game.
Prechtel plays club ball for the Colorado Premier Elite Youth Basketball League based out of Denver.