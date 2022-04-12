There’s a reason why they put packets of tissues on the tables at the CASA of the Pikes Peak Region Light of Hope Breakfast, a fundraiser for the nonprofit.
And it’s not because of allergy season.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. These are trained volunteers appointed by judges to be a voice (in court and in the community) for victims of child abuse, neglect and severe domestic conflict in El Paso and Teller counties. The nonprofit CASA of the Pikes Peak Region trains and supervises those volunteers and offers programs to help the children they serve as well as their families.
At last week’s event, Mary Moffett, a 10-year CASA Advocate (or CASA for short), shared the story of one of the cases assigned to her. At the end of her talk and a video about the family and the help Moffett provided, there was nary a dry eye in the banquet room at The Antlers hotel in Colorado Springs, where the breakfast was held.
“I was surprised and distressed to learn how much neglect and abuse there was in our community. There’s definitely a need for help,” she said of her decision to become a CASA.
The case Moffett described to the audience of business leaders and professionals was one of six young siblings whose parents were addicted to drugs and alcohol.
When Department of Human Services authorities became alerted of the situation and intervened, the children were found to be malnourished, living in unsanitary conditions, and in need of dental care. They were placed in separate foster families as their parents were urged to seek help.
“These kids liked their foster families, but they just wanted to go home,” Moffett said.
She said while the mother of the family was unable to get clean, the father was motivated to change his destructive behaviors to get his children back.
“The father said having his kids taken away was a crucial turning point. It saved him from addiction,” Moffett said.
Although at first the father didn’t know what a CASA did, and didn’t trust Mary, he slowly came around. Allowed only supervised visits with his children initially, he soon discovered how much each of his children enjoyed talking to Mary and looked forward to her visits with them. She was there to look out for the children’s best interests.
Moffett said, “I learned to admire (the father) a great deal. He worked really hard and did what he needed to do to get his children back.”
In the video shown during the breakfast, the father said it would’ve been easier for him to escape his tough situation by turning to drugs, but instead he put in the hard work it took to get clean, and find a job and a place to live. Eventually, he was allowed to visit with his kids without supervision. Finally, after overcoming his many challenges, he was able to bring all six children back under his roof.
After the video, which ended in scenes of the now happy and healthy children playing with their dad, Moffet brought that father up on stage for a tearful hug. He said to the room, simply, “I want to thank everybody for supporting CASA, and for being here today.” While gesturing to Moffett next to him on stage, and dabbing away his own tears, the father said “She’s amazing!”
And that’s when those packets of tissues on the table came in handy.
As Howard Black, who spent 36 years serving with the Colorado Springs Police Department and currently serves as president of the CASA board of directors, said to kick off the event, “The important thing about the CASAs is, they are only assigned to one case at a time, which allows them more time with the child (or children) and the parents.”
The cases are often difficult, and the judges rely on the CASA’s information to help decide what’s best for the child (or children).
“The CASA’s work is vital not only to the children, but to the families,” Black said.
The breakfast was CASA’s first in-person event since before the pandemic started, said CASA Executive Director Angela Rose. During pandemic shutdowns, children who may have been at risk for abuse and neglect became more vulnerable, she said.
“We saw a 50 percent increase of children in need of a CASA compared to pre-pandemic options,” Rose said.
The organization adapted to restrictions and modified CASA advocate training to be done online, while court hearings were held by Webex and judges swore in volunteers by Zoom. Today the organization is back to training advocates in person, and courts are back open, but the need for volunteers and for donations to support the CASA programs remains high.
Programs the nonprofit offers include the Supervised Exchange & Parenting Time program, which recruits volunteers to facilitate court-ordered parent-child visits; and the Milton Foster Children’s Fund, which helps foster children where there are gaps in available funding, and also oversees The Hanger, a store where foster teens can shop for donated clothes and accessories free of charge, states the CASA website.
“We need your help to make sure every child has a CASA who needs it,” Rose said. The organization then handed out forms so those who were able could donate or sign up to volunteer. It was heartening to see so many in the room make pledges.
CASA’s appeal for support to continue to work on behalf of neglected and abused children in our community certainly goes beyond this event. To learn more, volunteer or make a donation, visit casppr.org.
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.