MONUMENT • As the Monument Police Department saw the retirement of Commander Jon Hudson last week, it added three new in blue to its roster.
Officer Michael Laythrope, patrolman Colin Rosten and officer Brendan Dodd now serve with the department.
Laythrope was born and raised in Las Vegas and moved to Colorado when he retired and had family in the region. He served 25 years with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and was a traffic officer for 23 of those years. He holds a double master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma in criminal justice and also has served as a drug recognition expert.
Laythrope is an avid sports fan and, in fact, received a scholarship to play NCAA Division I soccer. He also enjoys bowling and playing golf. His wife is a special education teacher at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs. She retired from teaching in Las Vegas with over 26 years in special education. They were foster parents and adopted three children from the foster program. Recently, Laythrope and his wife became grandparents.
He hopes his contribution to the Monument PD comes from his level of experience working in a large police department for the young officers working with him who may not have as much life and work experience in law enforcement.
Rosten is originally from Minnesota. However, he moved here from San Antonio, where he had resided 11 years, serving four years with the San Antonio Police Department. He and his wife decided to move to Colorado and aspired to provide a better life for their children, he said. Wishing to remain in law enforcement, he applied to the Monument PD.
For four years, Rosten served in the U.S. Air Force in security forces, and for seven years, he was a contractor for the Department of Defense as a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) Specialist for the Air Force.
Rosten enjoys hunting, fishing, camping, Brazilian jiujitsu and spending time with his family. With joining the Monument PD, he is excited to become a part of the community and keep its citizens safe, he said.
Dodd is originally from St. Louis and is an avid Cardinals baseball and Blues hockey fan. He met his wife, originally from Pennsylvania, while serving in the Army. Dodd moved to Colorado specifically because of the lack of humidity (as compared to Pennsylvania), he said.
He spent over two years as a patrol officer and squad investigator with the Carlisle Police Department in Carlisle, Pa. He was swayed to join the Monument PD after Commander Johnathan Hudson described it as “a big family.”
“That was important to me, as my previous department was the same way,” Dodd said. “My brothers and sisters consisted of Carlisle’s finest and now my family extends to Monument’s finest as well.”
Dodd’s military service includes three years in the Army infantry and an honorable discharge as a specialist.
In his free time, Dodd is a musician and plays five different instruments, including guitar, bass drums, piano and trumpet. He’s been playing music for 15 years and writes, records, produces and engineers his own music. He has completed eight minor projects and aspires to eventually release an EP on Apple Music and Spotify.
“I would love to own my own recording studio someday,” Dodd said. “I also have a beautiful wife and three lovely kiddos that I enjoy spending my time off with.
“I want to do my best to make Monument PD’s reputation that of the highest of service.”
Dodd said he will uphold the department’s mission of making Monument a safe place to live, work and visit. He wants the community to know that he is here for its citizens, he said.
“I took an oath to protect and serve the citizens of Monument and all those who pass through it,” Dodd said. “I plan to do just that and want everyone to know that they can come to me for anything they need. Whether a criminal matter or not, I will do my best to assist.”
Commander Hudson has served this Monument PD since October 2009. According to Dec. 2 farewell post in his honor on the Monument Police Department Facebook page, he has held the position of Patrol Officer, Direct Action Response Team, Central Mountain Training Regional SWAT team, Fountain-Monument SWAT Sergeant, Firearms Instructor, Range Master, Patrol Sergeant, Special Operations Sergeant, and Commander.
“As Commander Hudson celebrates the final day of his 26-year law enforcement career, we want to thank him for his sacrifice, dedication, and service. Commander Hudson is a man of integrity, humility, and empathy. It has been an honor to work alongside him and he will be greatly missed by everyone at this agency. We wish him the best in his next endeavor. Happy Retirement, Commander Hudson!” stated the post.