The demand for estate planning spiked during the past two years of the pandemic, especially with people who experienced a significant case of COVID-19 or had family members who did, according to a 2022 study from Caring.com.
But it’s not only wills and advanced health directives for older adults that people have on their minds more lately, according to staff at the Monument estate planning firm Mason Law and Planning Group. Health planning directives and federal compliance forms are also important, they say, such as young adult children who are legally adults at age 18 but whose parents still wish to have access to their medical records. The firm calls these “college plans.”
Also important to younger area folks, particularly those buying their first homes, is the local spiking housing market, as well as making arrangements for their homes and mortgages should they die or become incapacitated, said Anna Rodriguez, the firm’s senior paralegal.
“We got very busy right after the pandemic started. People realized (their need for estate planning) with imminent medical situations; health care decisions; (people) on ventilators; ... if loved ones passed away, having to go through probate,” she said. “Even the probate courts got very behind. (And) death certificates were taking longer.”
Now, the firm’s focus is “a lot more broad-spectrum,” Rodriguez added. “It was more everyone was thinking about it, instead of just (older adults). We started seeing ... a lot of different (types of) people coming in to our office.”
“What COVID really did was make people aware of the other aspects of estate planning that people didn’t know” about, like death and certain laws, said the firm’s events and marketing coordinator Jesse Struble. He plans informational dinner seminars hosted by the firm to talk about estate planning.
An article posted to the Women Who Money website on the cost of estate planning includes a list of the basic documents one might need in an estate plan. They include: A last will and testament, durable power of attorney, health care power of attorney and a living will. Women Who Money is a website that provides personal finance information for women.
A barrier to estate planning, according to the 2022 Caring.com study, is that Americans tend to believe they don’t possess enough assets to warrant making legal plans. Other reasons people don’t have plans in place include procrastinating, not knowing how or where to start, and concerns about high costs.
“In 2022, simple procrastination remains the No. 1 reason Americans don’t have a will, with 40% saying they haven’t gotten around to it,” according to the study. Twelve percent of respondents said they didn’t know how to get a will and 13% said they think the estate planning process is too expensive, survey results show.
But according to a Dec. 20, 2021 article posted to the Women Who Money website, “Estate planning doesn’t have to be expensive. Michigan, for instance, provides a free will planning tool you can do yourself online. There are also many reputable do-it-yourself estate planning books and online services you can use for a basic estate plan.”
However, the article cautions, “DIY services can give a false sense of security, which may cost you and your family way more in the end. An attorney can make sure there are no loopholes in your legal documents. Hiring a lawyer might cost you a little upfront, but it can save you and your heirs a lot of money — and a lot of heartaches — down the road through the probate process.”
Mason Law works with area financial planners sometimes, “because there’s some overlap,” to offer seminars on various aspects of estate planning, why that’s important, and other helpful information people may not know in regards to related issues, Struble said.