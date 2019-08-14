For the month of August, the lobbies of both Monument branches of Community Banks of Colorado have been transformed into art galleries.
The bank, which was formerly known as Peoples Bank, continues their support of the local arts community under the new management and, once again, is a sponsor of this year’s Front Range Open Studios, an upcoming weekend of studio tours in the Tri-Lakes area in which every location is an artist’s working studio. The event is slated for the weekend of Sept. 7-8 at various locations in and around Monument.
The Community Banks of Colorado branches are featuring the work of 22 artists who are participating in this year’s Front Range Open Studios. This includes sculptures by Richard Pankratz and Jodie Bliss, and paintings by Mary Lou Pape, Michael Malta and Susan Fowler.
The 1899 Woodmoor Drive branch has additional pieces in their conference room as well as in the lobby. A beautiful maple leaf mobile by Mattie O graces a corner of the conference room and complements an award-winning painting by M.M. Edwards. In the main lobby you can see Richard Pankratz’s “Dance, Dance, Dance” bronze sculpture, which is also featured in this year’s Loveland sculpture show. I’m honored to have one of my dichroic glass platters featured next to it. There are also several pottery pieces by the artists at Clay N Colors, alcohol ink tiles by Claudia Rusu and turned wood platters by Milo Scott. Prominently displayed in the lobby is collaboration between Liz Kettle and Kay Liggett entitled “Tea and Whimsy.”
The Gleneagle branch, 13725 Struthers Road, has pottery, glass, wood, felted alpaca fiber purses, and photography on display. You can also enjoy additional sculptures and paintings at that location.
Enjoy a preview of the creative talent on the Front Range Open Studios tour by visiting one or both Monument locations of Community Banks of Colorado.
For a map to all locations on the tour, go to frontrangeopenstudios.com.