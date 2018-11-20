To kick of National Arts Month, Bliss Studio and Gallery on Sept. 29 held its first Iron Pour event. It was a tremendous sight to witness molten iron poured from a homemade cupola into large ladles which then transported it to sand molds created by the community.
The iron has cooled, but the heat goes on. On Dec. 8 and 15, Bliss will host a Copper Flower Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their studio, 243 Washington St., in downtown Monument. The technique being taught is called fold forming, which involves heating copper sheet with a torch or forge and then manipulating it with hammers to create 3D shapes.
Instructor Alex Difiore will demonstrate how to create several different varieties of flowers.
Their sizes range from 2.5 inches to 4 inches in diameter and a stem can be connected during the class to make it functional. Uses for the finished flowers include anything from a planter decoration, martini stirrer, hair sticks to bookmarks.
Each workshop costs $45 and can accommodate up to 15 students. Special workshops for groups can also be arranged. Bliss anticipates the scheduled dates filling up quickly, so early registration is encouraged. The deadline to register is two weeks prior to each workshop. Minors 15 years and older can attend with a parent’s signature. Students are also encouraged to bring snacks or a lunch to get them through the 4-hour class.
For more information or to register, please contact Steffany at Bliss Studio and Gallery, 244-8992, or just stop by.
Jennifer Cunningham is the owner of Gallery 132 in Downtown Monument, where local artists display, sell and teach their craft. Gallery 132 was awarded The Gazette’s Gold award for 2018 Best of the Springs Best New Store. Contact her with questions at jennifer@gallery132.com.