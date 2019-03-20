Last winter, the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region debuted the Peak Arts Prize, a dynamic grant program aimed at supporting local art projects that expand art audiences. Its highly visual and interactive application process requires applicants to submit videos explaining how their proposed project would further the program’s goal.
This year, one of our own, Jodie Bliss with Bliss Studio and Gallery, located in downtown Monument, made the cut as a finalist for the top grant of $7,500. Her video creatively shows how her welding and iron pour workshops would introduce new audiences to ironworking. Her theme, “Forging Human Connections and Embracing Empathy,” would help spark conversations while collectively creating a public art piece.
“Through this project I plan to bring together the elements of creating, forging genuine connection and building new experiences,” Bliss said. “I want to intertwine them into something spectacular.”
Bliss will offer two series of workshops. The first will focus on teaching welding and assembling hand-forged sculptural components for a meaningful piece of public art. Students will leave each workshop with a piece they have made to take home.
The second series will focus on carving sand tile molds to be cast in iron at the second annual Bliss Studio Iron Pour. Each student will create a tile for themselves while also having the opportunity to carve a complimentary tile to donate to the forged and welded public art piece.
The winners for each of the three categories, announced Monday after time of press, were determined by public vote.
