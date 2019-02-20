The large number of retirees in the Tri-Lakes area has made way for two senior living facilities that call Monument home. Bethesda Gardens on Old Denver Highway opened in the fall of 2017, and Jackson Creek Senior Living on Jackson Creek Parkway opened late last year.
Both facilities offer memory care services. For families with loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s, witnessing the progression of the disease can be devastating. And for patients in the early stages, the realization of memory loss can cause depression, anger and a sense of hopelessness.
The American Alzheimer’s Association (AHA) is striving to offset these impacts with their Memories in the Making® (MIM) program, now in its second decade. According to alz.org, it offers creative art expression for individuals in the early to middle stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Participants create imaginative and colorful watercolor paintings, most having no prior art experience. The painting process provides an opportunity to socially engage and reminisce about meaningful life moments. A trained facilitator documents these memories, rekindling communications with family, friends and caregivers. It is designed to be fun but also serve as a tool for families and facility staff to learn more about the person with dementia.
If you have an art background or interest and compassion for seniors, the local AHA chapter is looking for MIM volunteer facilitators for the area. They will provide the training and materials to hold the weekly art sessions. For more information or to volunteer, contact Betsy Cook at Betsy4MIM@gmail.com.
Jennifer Cunningham is the owner of Gallery 132 in Downtown Monument, where local artists display, sell and teach their craft. Gallery 132 was awarded The Gazette’s Gold award for 2018 Best of the Springs Best New Store. Contact her with questions at jennifer@gallery132.com.