Paris sets the clothing trends. Starbucks leads the flavored coffee train. And a company named the Pantone Color Institute dictates the annual color craze. They spend nine months of every year studying the world and cultural climate to select the upcoming focus color. For 2019, “Living Coral” will steer the direction of palettes, patterns, clothing, jewelry and more.
Pantone describes Living Coral as “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge.” It was selected in reaction to the onslaught of digital technology and social media increasingly embedding into daily life, resulting in society seeking authentic and immersive experiences that enable connection and intimacy.
Oscar Wilde once said, “Mere color can speak to the soul in a thousand different ways.” It evokes and promotes a wide range of emotions and sways our reactions and acceptance, even as far as our palette. Consider poi and that hamburger that’s been in the refrigerator a few days too long.
The psychology of color is most exploited, not surprisingly, in marketing. According to researcher Satyendra Singh, color is a highly influential source of information when people are making a purchasing decision. Customers generally make an initial judgment on a product within 90 seconds of interaction with that product and about 62 to 90 percent of that judgment is based on color.
A world without color would be a bland and depressing existence. As you go about your day, observe the colors around you and take note of their impact on your attitude and emotions.
Jennifer Cunningham is the owner of Gallery 132 in Downtown Monument, where local artists display, sell and teach their craft. Gallery 132 was awarded The Gazette’s Gold award for 2018 Best of the Springs Best New Store. Contact her with questions at jennifer@gallery132.com.