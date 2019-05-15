The Oxford dictionary defines art as “the expression or application of human creative skill and imagination, typically in a visual form such as painting or sculpture, producing works to be appreciated primarily for their beauty or emotional power. A skill at doing a specified thing, typically one acquired through practice.”
This definition includes an unlimited array of possibilities. Museums can’t, and I submit, would not even consider containing the plethora of activities that encompass art. Restricting the definition only limits experiences that can be found around every corner.
On June 1, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the second annual Cirque du Monument is occurring in downtown Monument on Front Street. It will be rife with art you can’t hang on a wall or place on a shelf.
Center stage during the event will be an aerial acrobatics troupe, Aerial Aura. Performing high above the ground, the team will enthrall observers with the beauty of human movement and skills of strength and flexibility.
Balloon artists will use their creativity to see a complex shape hidden in a long, slender tube, knowing exactly where to pinch and twist. And even though the canvas is a cheek or forearm, face painters and henna artists will creatively and skillfully manage unique contours while fashioning a miniature masterpiece. Who can deny the skill and creativity of the caricature artist who takes the seen and distorts it into whimsy?
All these artists, and more, will be present during this free family-friendly event. Mark your calendars and cross your fingers for beautiful weather to enjoy some off-the-wall art. More information can be found at gallery132.com.
Jennifer Cunningham is the owner of Gallery 132 in Downtown Monument, where local artists display, sell and teach their craft. Gallery 132 was awarded The Gazette’s Gold award for 2018 Best of the Springs Best New Store. Contact her with questions at jennifer@gallery132.com.