Saturday marks a great milestone for one locally-owned business. Gallery 132, located in downtown Monument, is celebrating its first birthday.
Owner Jennifer Cunningham had long-envisioned a place where artists could showcase and sell their work on a continual basis.
“Participating in craft fairs and events is hard work and time consuming,” Cunningham said. “Having a storefront allows artists to continually promote their craft, giving them more time to do what they love.”
When the gallery opened its doors last fall, they featured just eight local artisans. Today they boast 26, offering the largest variety of Colorado-made art in northern El Paso County.
“We started with artists local to the Tri-Lakes area, but there were some mediums I really wanted that I couldn’t find locally,” Cunningham said.
The majority of the artists are within Tri-Lakes, but some come from as far as Thornton.
Along with supporting artists, Cunningham also wanted to provide classes and be a resource for the community to learn something new. Since initiating classes in January, Gallery 132 has offered more than 150 courses in glass, painting, felting, jewelry and more.
“We have numerous repeat students,” she said. “Some patrons and students just stop by to see what’s new and chat with us.”
Creating a comfortable and inviting space was Cunningham’s goal.
“For me, engaging the customers and getting to know them is what this is all about. Creating a sense of community is a lost art these days,” she added.
In April, Gallery 132 was recognized as The Gazette’s Best of the Springs “Best New Store.” The public is invited to stop by on Saturday for a birthday celebration and piece of cake.
For more information about Gallery 132, visit gallery132.com, or stop by 251 Front St., Monument.