Tomorrow marks the last Art Hop of the season in downtown Monument. Over the past five months, more than 70 local artists have been showcased at Art Hop’s 13 participating stores and restaurants.
This annual event, hosted by the Historic Monument Merchants Association, is celebrating its 15th year. Every year, residents flock to downtown Monument to enjoy live music, artistic displays and demonstrations, free food and drinks and restaurant specials.
This month boasts all of the above. As you come down 2nd Street, enjoy a glass of wine while perusing handmade jewelry and pottery at Bella Casa. Be sure to stop by the Chamber of Commerce building to visit with Covered Treasures and local authors. Appreciate photography and paintings at Santa Fe Trail Jewelry and Bella Art and Frame. Need a refreshment? The Bistro will have happy hour prices and live music.
Time is running out to carve a sand tile for the Iron Pour at Bliss Studio and Gallery at the end of the month, so stop by and make your own special creation. Take a turn onto Front Street and view textural mixed media art at Sew In Tune. The Love Shop has new fall clothing and décor in stock. And finally, sit a spell at Gallery 132 while enjoying live piano and a bead embroidery jewelry demonstration. End the night with some tasty chipotle lime ribs at La Casa Fiesta.
For more information and a map of downtown, visit downtownmonument.com or stop by any of the locations above for the September Art Hop flyer.
Jennifer Cunningham is the owner of Gallery 132 in Downtown Monument, where local artists display, sell and teach their craft. Gallery 132 was awarded The Gazette’s Gold award for 2018 Best of the Springs Best New Store. Contact her with questions at jennifer@gallery132.com.