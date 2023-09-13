WEDNESDAY

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

• • •

THURSDAY

Chambers of El Paso County Business After Hours — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10-$25. Registration: trilakeschamber.com/community-calendar.html.

• • •

FRIDAY

Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Monthly Luncheon Meeting — Speaker will be Terri Hayes, MPA, President & CEO, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 11:30 a.m., Falcon Club, Air Force Academy. Open to all members of Tri-Lakes Women’s Club. To become a member, or learn about the club, go to tlwc.net.

Meet Loaf — Tribute to Meat Loaf — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$49; bootbarnhall.com.

Last Patrol Band — 7-11 p.m., Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive; notesbar.com.

• • •

SATURDAY

Run for the Rare 5K Fun Run/Walk — To benefit Verity Village, 8 a.m.-noon, Palmer Lake Regional Recreational Area, 199 County Line Road, Palmer Lake, $35. Registration: veritysvillage.com/run.

Bines and Brews — Beer & libations festival, 1-5 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., Monument, $25, $10 for designated drive. Tickets: trilakeschamber.com/bines--brews-beer-fest.

Best of the West Wing Fest — Vote for the best wings in the west, local brews and spirits, live music and more, 1-6 p.m., with VIP entry at noon, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Colorado Springs, go online for prices. Tickets: wmmi.org/news-events.

Pure Prairie League — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $49-$79; bootbarnhall.com.

Acoustic Eidolon — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $10-$25; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

MONDAY

Ambassadors for Hope Charity Golf Tournament — To benefit Reclaiming Hope, 7:30 a.m., The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point, $200. Registration: ambassadorsforhopecos.com.

Farm Stand — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, Reynolds Ranch House, 225 North Gate Blvd.; wmmi.org, 719-488-0880.

• • •

TUESDAY

Tri-Lakes Chamber Business After Hours — 5-7 p.m., Searle Ranch, 18911 Cherry Springs Ranch Drive, Monument. Free for first-time visitors. Registration: trilakeschamber.com.

• • •

ONGOING

Bill Wegener: “JesusFedMe” Photography Exhibit — Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 27, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

Nanci Ricks: “To Love the Slumdog” Photography Exhibit — Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 27, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

Vera Anderson: “Risk & Redemption” Exhibit — Noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 27, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.

• • •

DAILY

Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: [email protected].

