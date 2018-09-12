THROUGH SEPT. 29
TIMELESS PLACES OIL PAINTING SHOW
Paintings by John DeFrancesco, hosted by Bella Art and Frame, 183 Washington St., Monument; 487-7691, bellaartandframe.com.
WEDNESDAY
FACEBOOK AND LINKEDIN FOR SMALL BUSINESS
2-5 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7oexkaw.
MY PLACE HOTELS GRAND OPENING
Ribbon cutting, tours of the new hotel, hors d’oeurves and beverages, door prizes. 4-6 p.m., 369 Gleneagle Gate View, Colorado Springs; 203-5830, coloradosprings@myplacehotels.com.
THURSDAY
STEAMPUNK CELEBRATION
6-9 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $10; wmmi.org.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
COLORADO SPRINGS INVITATIONAL
Centennial 7K Skating Club, all day, Monument Ice Rink, 16240 Old Denver Road, Monument; centennialskatingclub.org/event/2018-colorado-springs-invitational.
SATURDAY
RIGHTSIZING AND MOVE A LIFETIME
Talk hosted by Jackson Creek Senior Living for for seniors on downsizing, 10-11:30 a.m., The Country Club at Woodmoor, 18945 Pebble Beach Way, Monument, free. Reservations: 725-6060.
BINES AND BREWS BEER FEST
1-5 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument, $10-$25. Advance tickets: tinyurl.com/y82wsoa3.
SUNDAY
VIN WINE FESTIVAL
Noon-4 p.m., The Steakhouse at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point, $80. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yc6ovcou.
TUESDAY
JACKSON CREEK SENIOR LIVING INFORMATION SESSION
Learn about the 137-apartment retirement community that will be opening in the fall, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, free. Reservations: 725-0606.
SEPT. 19
“REBOOT”
With Chris Stefanick, 7 p.m., St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St., Monument, $22. Advance tickets: petertherock.org.
SEPT. 20
BOOK SIGNINGS
With authors Joanna Luloff, “Remind Me Again What Happened” and Margaret Mizushima, “Burning Ridge,” with John Lewis showcasing his literary magazine “The Almagre Review,” 5-8 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber Building, 166 Second St., Monument; Covered Treasures Bookstore, 481-2665.
ARTIST RECEPTION: JOHN DEFRANCESCO
For the Timeless Places oil paintings show, 5-8 p.m., Bella Art and Frame, 183 Washington St., Monument; 487-7691, bellaartandframe.com.
THE HARVEY GIRLS STORY
Presentation by Jane Milne and Kathy DeHerrera, 7 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 28 Valley Crescent St., Palmer Lake, free; palmerdividehistory.org.
SEPT. 21-22
WARDROBES & RINGS
6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. concert, Tri Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 U.S. Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $35+. Tickets: 481-0475, trilakesarts.org/event/wardrobes-and-rings.
SEPT. 25
HOSPICE 101
Workshop for family caregivers, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Home Care Assistance, 13395 Voyager Parkway, free. Registration: 822-1229, hcacos.com.
SEPT. 28
LOUISE GOFFIN LIVE IN CONCERT
6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. concert, Tri Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 U.S. Highway 105, Palmer Lake, $24+. 481-0475, trilakesarts.org.
OCT. 9
THE POWER OF MUSIC
Workshop for family caregivers of those with dementia, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Home Care Assistance, 13395 Voyager Parkway, free. Registration: 822-1229, hcacos.com.
ONGOING
TRI-LAKES BUSINESS ACCELERATORS
7:45 a.m. Tuesdays, Fairfield Inn, 15275 Struthers Road; facebook.com/trilakesbusinessaccelerators.
POWER HOUR NETWORKING
8-9 a.m., Tuesdays Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
