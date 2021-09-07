WEDNESDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — With the Gilmore Family Band Duo, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
My Blue Sky: Allman Brothers Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Front Range Open Studios — Self-guided tour of the working studios and workshops of 13 full-time professional artists and craftsmen in the Tri-Lakes region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; frontrangeopenstudios.com.
• • •
SEPT. 15
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Jennifer Deann Scott, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SEPT. 16
Book Signings — With Quinn Kayser-Cochran “Widowmaker” and Margaret Mizushima “Striking Range,” 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Brandon Henderson & Taylor Biskup, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SEPT. 17
Denver Piano Show — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SEPT. 18
Bines and Brews — With beer, gin, mead, moonshine and jazz music, 1-5 p.m., Limbach Park, 151 Front St., Monument, $10-$25. Tickets required: trilakeschamber.com/bines--brews-beer-fest.html.
• • •
SEPT. 18-OCT. 31
Pumpkin Patch — With more than 30 activities, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Pumpkin Patch, 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument, $12; watermelonfestival.net.
• • •
SEPT. 24
Matt Rogers & the Jeffrey Alan Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SEPT. 24-26
Colorado Springs OktoberFest — Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., free admission, $10 to park. Purchase beer & stein tickets online: csoktoberfest.com.
• • •
SEPT. 26
Ward Davis — 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SEPT. 29
Kiwanis Club of Monument Hill’s Empty Bowls Dinner — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5 p.m., Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $25 in advance, $30 at door. Registration: tinyurl.com/a792d79c.
• • •
SEPT. 30
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Edith Makes a Paper Chain, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
OCT. 9
Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $65. Reservations: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.
• • •
OCT. 23-24
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 24, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $3-$6, free for ages 12 and younger; frmakersmarket.com.
• • •
THROUGH SEPT. 24
Downtown Monument Art Hop — 5-8 p.m., third Thursdays, downtown Monument; tinyurl.com/5434e7vt.
• • •
THROUGH SEPT. 25
Last Saturday’s Car Show — 8:30-11:30 a.m. last Saturday of each month, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive; csevc.com/p/bassprocarshow.html.