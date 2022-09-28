FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The Long Run-Eagles Tribute Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $35-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
OCT. 6
A Night in the Wild West — Food and fun to benefit the YMCA, 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $175. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ym44k8ns.
. . .
OCT. 8
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
. . .
OCT. 14
Dueling Pianos — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
OCT. 12
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Mark Tedder, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
OCT. 15
The Petty Knicks Experience — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$59; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
OCT. 18
Seminar to Help Veterans Understand Death Benefits — Hosted by Tri-Lakes American Legion Post 9-11, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 300 Colorado 105, Monument, 719-271-3050.
. . .
OCT. 21
Stone Beat Invasion — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $32-$45; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
OCT. 22
Music for Mental Health — Featuring Lanco to benefit Byrson’s Chase, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29 and up; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
OCT. 22-23
Front Range Maker’s Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 23, Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $5 for ages 13 and older; frmakersmarket.com.
. . .
OCT. 28
Those Crazy Nights-Halloween Bash — The ultimate Journey experience, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
OCT. 29
Rush Archives — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $29-$39; bootbarnhall.com.
. . .
NOV. 4
Hoedown for Heroes — To benefit military, veterans and their families, 5:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, go online for prices. Tickets: hoedownheroes.givesmart.com.
. . .
NOV. 8
Community CPR and Basic First Aid Class — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5:30-7 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $20. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
. . .
NOV. 12
Hazel Miller — 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, go online for prices; trilakesarts.org.
. . .
NOV. 18-19
Joys of the Season Holiday Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women’s Club 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; joysoftheseasonht.org.
. . .
DEC. 3
The Mentally Strong Community Celebration — 4-9 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive; mentallystrong.com/events.
. . .
ONGOING
Oil Painting Made Easy — 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays, through Thursday, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $50; trilakesarts.org.
Teller County Shooting Society Public Shooting Days — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sunday through Nov. 13. Go online for information: tcss-co.org/events.
Palmer Lake Arts Council — Looking for working artists interested in participating in an artist cooperative located in Palmer Lake and for people to organize and manage the coop. Information: beforethegrid@aol.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 ZIP codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.