WEDNESDAY
Building a Stronger Brand — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument. Registration required: tinyurl.com/32ejptyf.
THURSDAY
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Be Positive, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY
Matt Rogers & the Jeffrey Alan Band — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Springs OktoberFest — Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., free admission, $10 to park. Purchase beer & stein tickets online: csoktoberfest.com.
SATURDAY
Last Saturday's Car Show — 8:30-11:30 a.m., Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive; csevc.com/p/bassprocarshow.html.
El Loco Fandango - ZZ Top Tribute — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20-$30. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SUNDAY
Ward Davis — 6 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $25-$35. Tickets required: bootbarnhall.com.
SEPT. 29
Kiwanis Club of Monument Hill's Empty Bowls Dinner — To benefit Tri-Lakes Cares, 5 p.m., Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $25 in advance, $30 at door. Registration: tinyurl.com/a792d79c.
Sunset Patio Sessions — With Roma Ransom, 6-8 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive; bootbarnhall.com.
OCT. 2
National Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day — 9-11 a.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/take-kid-mountain-biking.
OCT. 9
Miracles in Motion — To benefit StableStrides, 5-10 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $65. Reservations: stablestrides.org/miraclesinmotion.
OCT. 23
Lisa Hatfield — "To Starve an Ember," noon-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2655, coveredtreasures.com.
OCT. 23-24
Front Range Maker's Market — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 24, Lewis Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, $3-$6, free for ages 12 and younger; frmakersmarket.com.
NOV. 19-20
Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour — To benefit Tri-Lakes Women's Club, beginning at the Hospitality House, The Woodmoor Barn, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $25 and up. Tickets required: joysoftheseasonht.org.
THROUGH OCT. 31
Pumpkin Patch — With more than 30 activities, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Pumpkin Patch, 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument, $12; coloradokidsranch.com/colorado-pumpkin-patch.
To list an event taking place in the 80132, 80133 or 80921 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.